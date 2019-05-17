Middleton Market Day event is Saturday
MIDDLETON ― Middleton is full of skilled makers, bakers and producers, and the Middleton Tractor Supply store is bringing these talented individuals and businesses together for a communitywide Market Day event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The store will host its annual free event featuring local vendors and their homemade and home-grown goods.
The event will be held outside the Tractor Supply store, located at 1500 W. Main St.
This year's vendors and community partners include FFA chapters and Rustic Oven.
To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply Market Day, visit TractorSupply.com/MarketDay.
Workshop May 31 for aspiring farmers
DRIGGS — Interested in starting a sustainable small farm? Wonder what it would take, and if you’re ready? Whether you’re in the planning stages or have just begun, this
a one-day intensive workshop for aspiring farmers will be held May 31 at the University of Idaho Extension Office in Teton County to help determine available options, goals, potential markets and profitability, network with others and learn what it takes to begin and sustain a small-scale farming business.
Advanced registration is required. Early-bird registration is $15 per person through May 24. The fee is $20 per person from May 25 to 30. Save money with cash or check if payment is received by May 30th or add a service fee by paying with a credit card online at https://preview.tinyurl.com/AspiringFarmerWorkshop.
Class will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UI Extension Office in Driggs next to the Fifth Street Skate Park. There will be a short lunch break.
Cor more information, contact Jennifer Werlin, Extension educator in community food systems at the UI Extension, Teton County Office, located at 235 S. Fifth East in Driggs, call 208-354-2961 or email teton@uidaho.edu.
Idaho dry bean crop up 3 percent
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dry beans planted in Idaho totaled 185,000 acres, up 3 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 183,000 acres, is up 3 percent from last year. Production totaled 3.13 million cwt, up 9 percent from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 17.1 cwt per acre, up 1 cwt from 2017.
In Washington, dry beans planted totaled 218,000 acres, up 11 percent from the previous year. Harvested area, at 217,000 acres, is up 11 percent. Production totaled 3.86 million cwt, up 33 percent, while yield is estimated at 17.8 cwt per acre, up 2.9 cwt.