4-H scholarship deadline is Dec. 1
Those who are interested in attending a college or university and would like to apply for a 4-H college scholarship will need to complete their online FAFSA and submit an application through the University of Idaho by Dec. 1.
This means, students will need to submit an application and all applicable documents (e.g. unofficial transcripts) to the UI prior to the deadline as well.
This is the application process for all 4-H scholarships, but not for some local scholarships.
The UI online application process is used to collect all information needed in one database. This does not mean that the applicant must attend the UI. If selected, the applicant will receive notification from the state 4-H office. If going to another college or university, the applicant must submit a request to the state 4-H office for their scholarship funds to be sent to the institution of their choice.
The Applying to the University of Idaho Guide online has been update and gives detailed, step-by-step instructions on how and where to apply for a 4-H college scholarship, in-cluding examples of what a quality scholarship application should look like upon sub-mission.
Applications are currently open through University of Idaho Admissions at www.uidaho.edu/admissions/apply
For more information, contact Shana Codr at scodr@uidaho.edu or 208-885-7700.
Sign up by for Master Gardener classes
Jan. 10 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Master Gardener Program in Bingham and Bannock counties, according to a news release.
Those who sign up late may not receive the handbook by the first class.
Registration costs $80 and includes the Master Gardener Handbook. Two persons from the same household may register for $120 and share a handbook.
Bingham County classes will be held Monday evenings, and Bannock County classes will be Wednesday evenings. Classes in both counties run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to certify as an Idaho Master Gardener or simply take the classes for personal learning. Classes are for all experience levels.
For more information, call the Extension office in Blackfoot at 208-785-8060 or in Pocatello at 208-236-7311.
No Feedstock Flexibility Program action planned
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Commodity Credit Corp. does not expect to purchase and sell sugar under the Feedstock Flexibility Program for crop year 2018 (fiscal year 2019), the USDA announced.
The CCC is required by law to quarterly announce estimates of sugar to be purchased and sold under the program based on crop and consumption forecasts.
Federal law allows sugar processors to obtain loans from the USDA with maturities of up to nine months when the sugar cane or sugar beet harvest begins. Upon loan maturity, the sugar processor may repay the loan in full or forfeit the collateral (sugar) to USDA to satisfy the loan.
The next quarterly estimate regarding the program will occur on or before Jan. 1.
Pasture rent down, cropland stays same
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $160 per acre for 2018, unchanged from last year, while pasture rents fell $1 to $11, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland in Idaho is estimated at $216 per acre, up $1 per acre from 2017. Nonirrigated cropland rental expense is $56 per acre, down $2 per acre from last year.
The cost to rent cropland in the rest of the Northwest increased significantly, NASS reported, while Oregon pasture rents also increase.
Oregon producers paid $159 per acre for all cropland, up $7 per acre from 2017. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $215 per acre, up $10 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland rental costs $93 per acre, up $3 per acre from last year. In Oregon, pasture cash rent was $12 per acre, up $1 per acre from the previous year.
In Washington, all cropland rental expense is $203 per acre for 2018, up $5 per acre from the previous year. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $358 per acre, up $8 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland cost $75 per acre, up $2. Figures were withheld for Washington pasture rentals to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.