Bar J Wranglers event a 4-H fundraiser
DRIGGS — The 4-H Bar J Wranglers Chuckwagon Fundraiser will raise money for Teton County 4-H when it’s held Saturday in Driggs.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Teton High School
The Bar J Wranglers will entertain the entire family as they take you down memory trail with songs, stories, comedy, yodeling, fiddling and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards 4-H equipment, supplies and 4-H volunteer and youth trainings.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the school auditorium.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Kids under 3 and lap-sitters are free. Premium seating is $25 presale only. A limited quantity is sold at the UI Extension Teton County Office 235 S. Fifth St. East in Driggs.
For questions or to become a business sponsor of the event, please contact a 4-H Advisory Board member or a UI Extension, Teton County staff member at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
For more information, please visit https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/teton/4-h or contact Teton County Extension at teton@uidaho.edu or 208-354-2961.
FSA county panel elections commence
BOISE ― Elections for Idaho Farm Service Agency county committees begin this week as the USDA begins mailing ballots to eligible agricultural producers
Producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 3 to ensure their vote is counted.
Nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. Committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs; conservation programs; indemnity and disaster programs; emergency programs and eligibility.
Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, may also be eligible to vote.
Voters who did not receive a ballot can pick one up at their local FSA office. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2019.
For more information, visit the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Submit name for emerging leader award
SPARTA, Minn. ― Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Spudman Emerging Leader Award, according to a news release.
The deadline to submit nominations has been extended to today.
Professionals from all segments of the potato industry, from growers and shippers to researchers and marketers, are encouraged to submit nominations for the award.
Recognizing industry professionals age 35 and younger who demonstrate strong leadership and innovative thinking, this award aims to promote and encourage the advancement of the potato industry.
Entries may be peer or self-nominated. One winner will be selected by a panel of highly esteemed potato industry professionals, and presented with the award during the National Potato Council awards banquet in January.
For more information or to submit a nomination, visit http://spudman.com/emerging-leader.