High-altitude gardening class set in Driggs
DRIGGS — Want to grow a garden this year but there seems to be too many obstacles? Think again.
Enroll in the High-Altitude Victory Garden Series by April 12 for the six classes that will prepare you to grow fresh, safe, healthy food for your families and save money doing it. Learn about soil, composting, planning a productive vegetable garden, managing insects, weeds and diseases, organic basics, gardening with kids, smart watering, container gardening, choosing and caring for fruits and berries, safe home food preservation, storage and more.
The series is based on the University of Idaho Master Gardener Curriculum, but in a focused, condensed format. The course fee of $40 includes a notebook and copies of our favorite reference publications. Some materials are also available in Spanish.
The classes run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 16 to May 21 and Thursday May 2. No class April 30. Bring your own lunch. Materials and slides can be made available online with advanced notice.
The classes will be held at the Teton County Extension Office, 235 S. 5th East in Driggs.
Course fees can be paid in cash or check to Teton County or online with an added $2.63 service fee at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-altitude-victory-gardening-classes-tickets-58397073218.
For more information, call 208-354-2961, email teton@uidaho.edu or visit the Extension Office.
USDA seeks comment on conservation standards
BOISE — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public input on its existing national conservation practice standards as part of implementing the 2018 Farm Bill.
The NRCS offers 150-plus conservation practices to America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners to help them meet their business and natural resource needs on their working lands.
The NRCS is requesting public comments on how to improve conservation practice standards that support programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program, which help producers cover part of the costs for implementing these practices. The comment period ends April 25. More information can be found in the Federal Register at http://tinyurl.com/ConservationComment.
For more information on how NRCS is implementing the Farm Bill, visit farmers.gov/farmbill.