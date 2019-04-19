Beekeeping in Tetons class offered April 27
DRIGGS — The University of Idaho Extension in Teton County is offering “Beekeeping in the Tetons: Beginning and Intermediate Classes” on April 27
The classes will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the UI Extension Office in Driggs, located at 235 S. Fifth St.
Classes can be taken individually or together. One class only is $10 per person or take both classes for $15 per person (save money if you pay ahead by cash or check or pay by credit card online with a small fee). Although no prerequisite experience is necessary for either class, the intermediate class will be catered more towards beekeepers with at least one or more years of experience.
Classes will be primarily taught by Scott Hansen, a local beekeeping guru, in the Teton Valley. The classes will be facilitated by beekeeper and UI Extension educator in community food systems Jennifer Werlin, who leads the Teton County 4-H Beekeeping and Gardening Club.
Register by 1 p.m. April 26 at the Extension Office in Driggs. Cash or check can be mailed or dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Register and pay online with credit card at: https://preview.tinyurl.com/TetonBeekeeping.
To learn more, contact Werlin at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
NRCS announces EQIP signup period
BOISE ― The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has opened a 30-day signup period for a group of funding pools encompassing several special projects and initiatives through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The application period runs through May 17.
Applications for the following are encouraged:
Special projects
• WaterSMART Idaho.
• Minidoka-Cassia Low Energy Sprinkler Application/ Low Energy Precision Application.
• Monarch Butterfly.
• Wind Erosion Prevention Corridors.
National and regional conservation partnership programs
• Sage Grouse Initiative
• East Snake Plain Aquifer Monitoring and Watershed Implementation Project.
• Idaho East Snake Plain Aquifer Stabilization Project.
• Farmers’ Co-Operative Ditch Co.
Only the applications received by May 17 will be considered for funding during this cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
For more information, visit a local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.