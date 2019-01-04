Register for 2019 Know Your Gov't
Sign up by Monday for this year’s Idaho 4-H Know Your Government event in Boise, according to a news release.
This year’s theme for the Feb. 16 to 18 event is “Oh! The places you’ll go.” It is designed for youths in grades eight and nine. They will:
• Learn how state government decision making works.
• Influence state government.
• Learn how the judicial system works.
• Observe the legislative process in action.
• Share ideas with legislators, judges and other elected officials.
• Have breakfast with legislators and judges.
• Meet teens from across the state.
Youths and adults must be enrolled in the appropriate 4-H projects and have an active 4-H status in order to qualify for the Know Your Government event.
The youth registration fee is $150 and the fee for adults and steering committee members is $110.
Registrations and further information are available online at https://tinyurl.com/IdahoKYG.
Sign up for seed growers seminiar
Sign up early to get a reduced rate at the Idaho Seed Potato Growers Seminar that will be held Jan. 22 in Pocatello.
The seminar takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. Lunch is provided.
Early registration is $25 and is required by Jan. 11. Registration after the deadline is $35. Only cash or checks are accepted. Late registrations will not be guaranteed lunch and refunds are only given for cancellations made before Jan. 11.
Register at the Idaho Crop Improvement Association, 1680 Foote Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. For questions, call 208-522-9198 or email aburks@idahocrop.com.
4-H leader
training planned
BLACKFOOT — Training for anyone planning to serve as a 4-H volunteer leader in Bingham County in 2019 will take place this month in Blackfoot.
All volunteer 4-H leaders are required to attend one of the sessions. New policies and procedures for 4-H clubs and leaders from the state 4-H office will be discussed.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP before Monday 208-785-8060 or email Debbie at dwhite@uidaho.edu.
The training sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 or from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Refreshments will be served.
The meetings will be held at the Extension Office, located at 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.