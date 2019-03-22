Canyon Co. ag baby born on National Ag Day
CALDWELL ― Representatives from the Canyon County Farm Bureau presented proud parents, Filiberto and Claudia Arcos, with a gift basket and several baby items in recognition of having the first baby born in Canyon County on National Ag Day.
The baby girl, Aria Rose, was born at West Valley Medical Center at 12:22 a.m. on March 14.
The Canyon County Farm Bureau gives this annual gift in recognition of the National Ag Day, a day to celebrate the contribution agriculture has in everyday lives and its essential role in maintaining a strong economy.
Sutches have Franklin County Ag Baby
FRANKLIN (PC) Avery Marie Sutch arrived March 18, and in doing so, was named the Franklin County Ag Baby of the Year. The 6 lb. 3 oz. baby girl is the second daughter and fourth child of Kevin and Dana Sutch, of Franklin.
In honor of National Farm Day, which was March 14, the Franklin County Farm Bureau provides the first baby born in Franklin County a harvest of supplies, gifts and goodies to welcome the first baby born after that date each year.
Vickie Free, representing the local Farm Bureau, said the designation is a fun way for the organization to bring awareness to agriculture and the important role it plays in everyone's life.
NRCS technical advisory meeting set April 4
BOISE ― The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho will hold its State Technical Advisory Committee meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4 at the USDA Service Center conference room, 9173 W. Barnes Drive in Boise.
In addition to the meeting’s traditional topics, one of the presenters at the meeting will be Trisha Cracroft, NRCS Idaho state wildlife biologist, who will speak about the Monarch Initiative.
If you need special accommodations, notify Mindi Rambo by today via email at Mindi.Rambo@id.usda.gov.