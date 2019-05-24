Potatoes USA Board
nominations open
DENVER — Nominations are now open for new Potatoes USA board members for the 2020-23 term, according to a news release.
The board aims to fill 73 open seats for producers from potato-producing states, including Idaho and its neighbors.
Potatoes USA is the nation’s potato research and promotion organization and is the central organizing force in implementing programs to strengthen demand for U.S. potatoes.
Nominations will be taken until Aug. 15.
All state potato organizations have received the information and materials to begin the process of seeking and nominating interested growers. Appointed growers will be seated on the board at the 2020 annual meeting March 9 to 12 in Denver.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should contact a state program manager or Blair Richardson or Carla Rehfeld at the Potatoes USA office in Denver by email at carla@potatoesusa.com or phone at 303-369-7783.
No action set on Feedstock Flexibility
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA’s Commodity Credit Corp. does not expect to purchase and sell sugar under the Feedstock Flexibility Program for crop year 2018, which runs from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
The CCC is required by law each quarter to announce estimates of sugar to be purchased and sold under the program based on crop and consumption forecasts.
Federal law allows sugar processors to obtain loans from the USDA with maturities of up to nine months when the sugar cane or sugar beet harvest begins. Upon loan maturity, the sugar processor may repay the loan in full or forfeit the collateral to USDA to satisfy the loan.
The USDA’s Dec. 11 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projects that fiscal year 2019 U.S. ending sugar stocks are unlikely to lead to forfeitures next year. Therefore, USDA does not currently expect to purchase and sell sugar under the program.
Winther Ranch
to host workshop
The Winther Ranch in Dehlin will host a range management workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6.
The event will include a discussion about management of weeds with mechanical control along roadways, a presentation about USDA’s Farm Services Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service, information on Idaho’s new trespassing laws, strategies for spraying weeds, and an Idaho Department of Fish and Game presentation.
Call 208-529-1397 or email at weeds@co.bonne ville.id.us for more information.