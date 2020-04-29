Intermountain Farm & Ranch recently won four awards in the Idaho Press Club's Best of 2019 Awards competition.
The publication finished second in the General Excellence category among weekly print publications.
Furthermore, Shelbie Harris won first place in the Outdoor Feature category with his story "Rancher hoping to improve the plight of sheep industry's canines." John O'Connell won first place for his series "Local grain economies" and third place in the Agriculture Reporting category with "Quinoa craze."