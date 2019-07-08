Firefighters appear to be getting an upper hand on three wildfires that scorched more than 17,000 acres in Eastern Idaho over the weekend.
None of the three fires burning threatened any structures nor prompted any evacuations. Still, the largest fires, located near Aberdeen and Raft River, spread exponentially on Saturday and Sunday as they were driven by high winds created by thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that remained in effect on Monday due to critical fire weather conditions in Southeastern Idaho.
As of Monday morning, firefighters had been able to get the largest fire, located 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen on Bureau of Land Management property, 80 percent contained, according to officials with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. They hoped to have it fully contained by that evening and under control by Tuesday.
The blaze had scorched 4,000 acres by Saturday night and had grown to 9,446 acres by Sunday afternoon, officials said. It remained the same size on Monday.
The fire, which was burning in grass and brush, was started by lightning on Saturday, officials said.
A total of 81 firefighters were assigned to that fire as of Monday morning. Resources included 11 engines, two dozers, two water tenders and Swan Valley Helitack.
Firefighters were also able to get the Lake Channel Fire, located 7 miles north of Raft River on BLM land, fully contained on Sunday night. And officials said they planned to have it controlled by Monday evening.
That brush and grass fire was also started by lightning on Saturday. It had burned 1,100 acres by Saturday night and had grown to 8,272 acres by Sunday afternoon.
As of Monday morning, six engines, the Snake River Hotshots, a 20-person handcrew, two dozers, a water tender and a helicopter were still working on that fire, officials said.
The third Eastern Idaho wildfire was burning on state land near Radar Hill 10 miles northeast of Dubois. That fire also started on Saturday and scorched 75 acres.
On Monday, two engines were working to extinguish what remained of the wildfire, which was declared 100 percent contained late Saturday night.
Officials said the cause of the Radar Hill Fire remained under investigation.