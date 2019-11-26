In this April 7, 2016, file photo, the Salmon River flows through the Sawtooth Valley near the town of Stanley, Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service has agreed to complete environmental reviews of 20 water diversions in central Idaho that a conservation group says could be harming imperiled salmon. A U.S. District judge on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, signed off on the agreement between the Forest Service and Idaho Conservation League involving the water diversions in the Sawtooth Valley.