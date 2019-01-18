In his second year taking ag classes Rylen Wilkie, has experienced raising fish in a fish lab, growing and selling tomatoes, designing, cutting and selling metal art and framing, insulating, plumbing and wiring a building.
Once completed the building, will house a new aquaculture lab at Mackay High School.
“I’ve learned basic (construction) skills that can save you a lot of money by doing it yourself,” he said. “They’re skills I’ll use later in life.”
Rylen, 14, is already putting his new skills to good use. In exchange for watering and pruning tomato plants in the school’s hydroponics greenhouse he sold the crop at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market last summer. He used the money he earned to fund educational travel like going to the National FFA Convention in October.
“Working in the greenhouse has already paid off and what doesn’t sell, we bring back and give to the community of Mackay,” he said.
Each year, students help ag teacher and FFA adviser Trent VanLeuven plan the cross-country trip to the annual convention in Indianapolis with educational tours included along the way.
“Mr VanLeuven definitely knows how to teach and does it with a sense of humor,” Rylen said.
Additionally, Rylen and a classmate, Evan Stavast, are earning money by selling metal art work they make at school.
In his spare time, Rylen helps his grandparents, Randy and Gina Woodbury, on their cattle ranch. He also helps on a neighboring ranch, and continues training his horse. His parents are Cole and Lenie Wilkie of Mackay.