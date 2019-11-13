BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup will meet in Boise on Nov. 19. The public meeting will be held at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise.
The meeting will have presentations on the Bonneville Power Administration’s financial status, the effects of avian predation, an introduction to pinniped predation, and the implications of U.S. v. Oregon as presented by the workgroup’s legal extern. The meeting will also have updates from the Planning and Mission Statement subgroups, and a discussion about preliminary policy ideas. The agenda and call-in number for residents who cannot attend the meeting in person, along with additional information about the Workgroup is available on the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation website: https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup/.