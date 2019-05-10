PRESTON — The Great Basin Rodeo Club hosted a youth rodeo last weekend in Preston.
Local youths participating in the high school/ junior high rodeo are: Jacee Winward, Taylor Golightly, Bryndel Smith, Trenton Talbot, Cooper Seamons, Jack Jones, Shad Golightly, Colten Gundersen, Rayson Hillman, Kelsey Hillman, Brecken Smith, Kambrey Ward, Tately Talbot, Tara Jepsen and Ryker Love.
Local results of the May 3 rodeo are:
Barrel racing: Kelsey Hillman of Dayton took 11th place with a time of 18.808. Tara Jepsen took 17th with a time of 19.535. Tately Talbot took 18th with a time of 19.884. Brecken Smith took 20th with a time of 20.417. Kaylie Greene took 21st with a time of 20.425.
Results of the Saturday rodeo are:
HS Barrel racing: Kelsey Hillman took eighth with a time of 18.4 seconds. Brecken Smith took 13th with a time of 19.02 seconds. Tately Talbot took 19th with a time of 20.34 second. Tara Jepsen took 25th with a time of 28.167 second.
HS Breakaway roping: Brecken Smith took fourth with a time of 4.83 seconds. Kambrey Ward took eighth with a time of 5.71 seconds.
HS goat tying: Brecken Smith took seventh with a time of 12.4 seconds and Kambrey Ward in 12th place.
HS pole bending: Brecken Smith took first place.
All around leaders from Franklin County in the following events are:
Junior high girls: Jacee Winward in third place. Taylor Golightly comes in fifth and Bryndel Smith is in eighth place.
Junior high boys: Trenton Talbot in in fourth place. Jack Jones is in seventh place and Cooper Seamons is in ninth.
High school girls: Brecken Smith is in ninth place. Kelsey Hillman is in 10th.
Event leaders from Franklin County are:
HS barrel racing: Kelsey Hillman in fifth place and Brecken Smith in 12th place.
HS breakaway roping: Kambrey Ward in fourth place, Brecken Smith in fifth place, Kelsey Hillman in 12th place and Tately Talbot in 12th place.
HS goat tying: Brecken Smith in 14th place and Kambrey Ward in 15th.
HS pole bending: Brecken Smith in ninth place, Kelsey Hillman in 12th place and Tara Jepsen in 19th place.
HS team roping: Brecken Smith in 25th place and Ryker Love in 29th.
JH bareback steer riding: Colten Gundersen is in first place.
JH barrels: Taylor Golightly in second place, Jacee Winward in third place and Brydel Smith in seventh place.
JH boys breakaway: Trenton Talbot in first place, Rayson Hillman in fifth place, Cooper Seamons in sixth place.
JH boys goat tying: Jack Jones in fifth place, Cooper Seamons in sixth place.
JH chute dogging: Trenton Talbot in second place, Shad Goligthly in fourth place.
JH girls breakaway: Jacee Winward in fourth place and Bryndel Smith in seventh place.
JH girls goat tying: Jacee Winward in third place, Bryndel Smith in eighth place.
JH poles: Taylor Golightly in first place, Jacee Winward in fourth place and Bryndel Smith in fifth place.
JH team roping: Jacee Winward in sixth place and Trenton Talbot in seventh place.
The rodeo will be hosted in Malad for the next two weekends, said the organization’s secretary, Michelle Stevens, of Tremonton. She works in Franklin at Lundahl Ironworks. After that, it is scheduled to be held in Tremonton.
Local advisors are Jason and Angie Golightly, Nathan and Annie Ward and Tyler and Brooke Talbot.