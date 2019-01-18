Unlimited, is the way leaders and members describe what they learn in the Bonneville County Curious Creativity 4-H Club.
Led by volunteers Jan Prudent and Sherry Glick, different types of art including oil and watercolor painting, macramé, crochet and diamond art are taught for three weeks each. Kids can opt to take all the classes or just a few. This is the first time Prudent and Glick have led an art club and are learning along with the kids, Prudent said.
On this day, Prudent and Glick were teaching String Art. String Art, also known as Pin or Thread Art, is where colored string or thread is strung between pins pressed into cardboard or wood to form various shapes or patterns. Patterns can be purchased already made or designed by the artist.
“String art teaches eye-hand coordination because kids can choose different ways, like the zig-zag, the scribble or the fan method, to string the design to create the art,” Prudent said.
Creativity is also emphasized when the students draw their own designs to string. Kids can also display their artwork at the county fair if they attend the required minimum of at least six meetings, give a demonstration about their chosen subject and complete a record book and a project book on each art form.
“In their record and project books they outline their goals and what they wanted to learn and then see if they accomplished them,” Prudent said. “They can also give demonstrations which teaches others and helps them develop public speaking skills which helps them in school and in life.”
Animals, birds, words and symbols were among the designs selected by the kids. Deviney Freeman, 12, has raised 4-H steers, pigs, lambs and chickens and was last year’s Bonneville Cattleman’s Association annual 4-H buckle award winner. Besides raising livestock in 4-H she enrolls in lots of 4-H sponsored day-camps and for this class selected an owl to string.
“I’ve done the spa day-camp, the kitchen science day-camp and sewing day-camps but this is the first time I’ve done art. It’s pretty cool how you can make art with string,” Deviney said.
Prudent and Glick are regular 4-H leaders, volunteers and sisters. They’re former leaders of a shooting sports 4-H club and this year are leading a 4-H hunting and survival club, plus — Prudent is this year’s Bonneville County Family, Consumer and Sciences Council president while Glick was president last year.
“These kids need instruction in these kinds of skills. The kids are so cute, that’s why we do it,” Prudent said. “But we need volunteers and the sky is the limit (in subjects that can be taught).”