During his first year in 4-H, Skyler Ennis won reserve champion in showmanship in all age groups in beef plus many more awards and ribbons with his beef and horse projects.
Based on a point system, Skyler earned the Superior Beef Award, a joint award given by the Idaho Cattle Association and the Bonneville County Cattle Association. He was given a leather belt donated by the BCCA and a belt buckle donated by the ICA during the BCCA’s annual banquet last week. Skyler, who is also interested in large-animal veterinary medicine, didn’t waste any time putting the buckle on the belt and wearing it that night.
“I am very excited,” Skyler said.
Skyler also advanced to the Eastern Idaho State Fair where he showed Sugar, his registered Hereford heifer. The bull calf that Sugar is expecting in the spring will start Skyler’s very own cattle herd. Also at the county fair, Skyler showed his horse Red placing in the halter and the walk and trot classes.
Pretty good for an 11-year-old who is very motivated.
Skyler made every effort to prepare. He went to a four-day McPeak’s Be a Champ show cattle and lamb clinic in Warner, Okla., last June, and plans to go again this summer. Plus, he took every horse and cattle clinic offered in this area.
While Skyler’s dad, Mark Ennis, was growing up in Minnesota, he showed registered Herefords and today raises Herefords and Red Angus cattle here. Ennis has helped Skyler and his brother Hunter, 12, pick their market animals from the family herd. With the money they made from the sale of their market animals last fall Skyler and Hunter bought some embryos to further build their herds.
“I’m really proud that they’ve done really well. It’s pretty neat to see,” Mark Ennis said. “They’re really involved with our cattle and when the vet comes out to ultra sound they watch the screen and can tell if the cow is pregnant.”
Doug Barnard, who leads Skyler’s Country Kids 4-H Club, said it was his privilege to personally give Skyler the award and he thanked the association for it. He said Skyler worked hard to succeed.
“I am grateful for fine young men like Skyler. When Skyler steps into the show ring, he brings his A-game. That’s something you can’t teach,” Barnard said. “He’s big hearted and likes to help others succeed. He’s a little on the shy side, and has a great personality, and he’s dedicated to being a good citizen.”
Skyler’s mom, Katie Barnes, who also was active in 4-H and rodeo growing up in Minnesota, leads the Young Riders horse 4-H club Skyler belongs to. Next year, Skyler plans to show cattle again and show his horse in junior division classes.
“Skyler wants to enter any class involving horses and cattle because he knows horses and cattle,” Barnes said. “He worked really hard and went to additional clinics and trainings to learn how to show cattle and horses. He worked with his animals religiously every day and is excited to start his own Hereford and Red Angus cattle herd.”