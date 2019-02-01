Sign up today for livestock training
BLACKFOOT — Saturday is the last day to RSVP for the Feb. 9 4-H Youth Livestock Training, according to a news release.
The beef camp on digestive systems is a hands-on educational opportunity for youths to learn about the type of digestive tracts in livestock. Presentations will be conducted by livestock educations to teach the importance of understanding how the digestive tracts work in each species.
The training runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bingham County Extension Office, located at 412 W. Pacific in Blackfoot.
The session can count as one 4-H meeting. Other species trainings will be held at later dates.
For more information, call Meranda Small at 208-785-8060.
Apply now for EISF scholarship
BLACKFOOT — Applications are now being accepted for one of six $1,000 scholarships being offered under the Eastern Idaho State Fair/Butler Amusement Scholarship program, according to a news release.
The application deadline is 3 p.m. March 20. It must be submitted to the Eastern Idaho Fair Office, located at 97 Park St. in Blackfoot.
This scholarship is offered to graduating seniors in FFA and 4-H programs. The scholar-ship application can be found online at www.funatthefair.com or at the Extension Office in Blackfoot.
Grange Co-op donates to FFA, 4-H
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Grange Co-op donated more than $70,000 to state 4-H clubs and FFA chapters in 2018, according to a press release.
The funds were collected by allowing customers to round up their transactions, and the donations were supplemented with partial matches from Grange Co-op.
“We are proud to be a part of such great communities that help with our overall mission to strengthen out community through programs such as our Round-up program. 4-H and FFA students are a core part of the Grange way of life and are pivotal to the success of the farming communities we serve,” Jason Wall, marketing manager, said in the press release.
Checks were provided to Klamath County 4-H, Jackson County and Josephine County 4-H and Oregon FFA.
FFA, Tractor Supply solicit grant apps
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the fourth consecutive year, FFA and Tractor Supply Co. are partnering for the Grants for Growing campaign, a competitive grant program that provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project.
The application period is now open and extends through Feb. 11.
Following the application period, Tractor Supply will host a fundraiser from Feb. 13 to 24, inviting customers to make donations in-store or online with purchase to support the future projects. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised.
For more details about the program, visit tractorsupply.com/FFA.