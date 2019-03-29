Jefferson County 4-H lesson meetings set
RIGBY (JS) —The Jefferson County 4-H will be holding livestock lesson meetings from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today and April 5 at the 4-H Office.
The office is located at 243 E. Fremont Ave.
The subjects are “Housing my Animal & ADG” today and “Quality Assurance & Nutrition” on April 5.
Today is deadline for scholarship applications
RIGBY (JS) — The deadline to submit applications for the Reagan Day Scholarship is today.
Applicants must be a current 4-H or FFA member of the Jefferson County Fair, and must be able to handle and care for livestock project and animals must sell at the Jefferson County Market Sale.
For more information, contact the 4-H office at 208-745-6685.
Sign up April 5 for Bingham Co./EISF swine weigh-in
BLACKFOOT ― The 4-H swine weigh-in for both the Bingham County Fair and the Eastern Idaho State Fair will be April 15, according to a news release.
The weigh-in will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the EISF swine scales.
The enrollment deadline for swine projects is April 5. Enroll online at 4honline.com. Fees are paid at the Extension Office.
Members must be enrolled online and fees paid prior to attending any meetings for them to count in your record books. For our insurance purposes, members must be enrolled fully to attend the weigh-in.
This weigh-in is destined for all swine that will be projected to sell at either the Bingham County 4-H sale or the EISF.
For weigh-in costs, weight limits and more information, contact the Extension Office at 412 W Pacific St. in Blackfoot or call 208-785-8060.
Sign up for horse project by Sunday
BLACKFOOT ― Sunday is the deadline for volunteers and members to sign up and pay fees for the 2019 4-H Horse Project, according to a news release.
Volunteer leaders must have their certification completed by this deadline.
Participants who have not completed 4-H online enrollment for 2019 and paid the fee cannot count any club meetings.
Enrollment fees for horse projects are: $11.50 per participant, $2 per horse volunteer leader. Online enrollment is required at www.4honline.com (Click on the green Idaho and follow the instructions). Enrollment fees are paid by cash or check at the office or can be mailed by check (include name in the memo line) to: Bingham County 4-H, 412 W Pacific St., Blackfoot, ID 83221.
The Horse Smarts ― An Equine Reference and Youth Activity Guide, vol. 1 & 2, is available for checkout and copies at the office. These books are a donation to each county office from the Appaloosa Horse Club, Idaho Horse Board and the Idaho 4-H Youth Horse Council.
Paper Clover Program offers much for 4-H youths
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. ― Tractor Supply Co., in partnership with the National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Spring Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youths.
Through April 7, Tractor Supply customers and team members can participate in the fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com.
Now in its ninth year, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $12 million in essential funding. Last fall’s initiative raised nearly $2 million, impacting more than 14,000 students.
4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. Tractor Supply locations in Idaho include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Emmett, Kuna and Coeur d’Alene.
For more information, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.
Preston farm business team takes first place
Recently the Preston FFA attended the northern Utah career development event invitational at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds.
Preston's farm business management team took first place at the event with schools from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming in the contest.
Team members include Carson Christensen, second high individual; Ladd Christensen, third high individual; Oakley Ransom, fourth high individual; and Josie Palmer.
Also Herman Roberts, placed third in the employment skills event.
They will next compete at the state event in April at Twin Falls.
Apply for Bingham County 4-H scholarships
BLACKFOOT ― The time is fast approaching for high school seniors to apply for Bingham County 4-H College Scholarships, according to a news release.
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 12 to turn in applications turned in.
The Bingham County 4-H Endowment/Council can help 4-H participants with college tuition and/or expenses.
For an application, email Debbie at dwhite@uidaho.edu to have the current scholarship application form emailed to you.
Livestock import regs apply to 4-H, FFA
BOISE ― As youths involved in 4-H and FFA begin selecting animals for their projects for the upcoming season, they’re reminded that all rules for livestock imported into Idaho and used as market and breeding animals apply, according to the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
A complete listing of import requirements is available at https://agri.idaho.gov/main/animals/.
For more information for those in southern Idaho, contact the Boise office at 208-332-8540.