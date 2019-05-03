Sign up now for 4-H teen convention
MOSCOW ― Registration is now open for the 2019 Idaho 4-H State Teen Association Convention, to be held June 24 to 27 in Moscow, according to a news release.
Early bird registration for $270 is open through May 13. Regular registration, at $295, is open through June 3. Both include the busing fee, meals and lodging on the University of Idaho campus.
The convention is a chance for youths in grades 8 through 12 to experience college life, explore career opportunities and prepare for a lifetime of success with other Idaho teens.
To register or for more information, visit www.uidaho.edu/extension/4h/events/stac or contact 4-H event coordinator Shana Codr at 208-885-7700 or email scodr@uidaho.edu.
Fair weigh-ins to be May 20
BLACKFOOT ― The weigh-in for market lambs and goats to be sold at this year’s Bingham County Fair and the Eastern Idaho State Fair is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at the EISF Livestock Pavilion west end, according to a news release.
Animals to be sold at the county fair will be on feed for 64 days; for the EISF animals will be on feed for 108 days. The maximum beginning weight for market lambs is 100 pounds at the beginning weigh-in.
Any ewe lamb or doe must have a scrapie tag prior to the county fair. Animals without the tags will not be weighed in. Sheep and goats must be castrated before the weigh-in and goats must be dehorned. All goats must be slick sheared before the final weigh-in.
Animals destined for the EISF will be charged $6 per tag. All EISF-destined animals must have completed records in record books to be in compliance with fair requirements.
Sign up for 4-H shooting contests
BLACKFOOT — The registration deadline is May 24 for 4-H archery and rifle shooting events, to be held at a.m. June 1 at the Sportsman’s Range in St. Anthony.
Registration forms are available at the University of Idaho Extension Office in Blackfoot or can be emailed to you by calling the office at 208-785-8060.
For more information, contact Dana at 208-624-3102.
Also, the 2019 Idaho 4-H Shooting Sports Contests will be held in the Jerome/Twin Falls area June 14 and 15. The registration deadline is May 31.
All interested, registered 4-Her’s ages 8 to 18 are invited. Contests will include archery (compound & recurve), air rifle (.177 cal.), hunting, smallbore rifle (.22 cal.) and shotgun.
For more information and registration, visit www.uidaho.edu/extension/4h/programs/shooting-sports/events.