Livestock import regs apply to 4-H, FFA
BOISE ― As youths involved in 4-H and FFA begin selecting animals for their projects for the upcoming season, they’re reminded that all rules for livestock imported into Idaho and used as market and breeding animals apply, according to the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
A complete listing of import requirements is available at https://agri.idaho.gov/main/animals/.
For more information for those in southern Idaho, contact the Boise office at 208-332-8540.
Rawlins, Wyo. gets new 4-H development leader
RAWLINS, Wyo. — “I’ve always wanted to live in Wyoming,” said Emily Haver, Carbon County’s newest 4-H youth development leader.
The Colorado native has been involved in 4-H since her youth and the opportunity to give back to the organization that helped shape her was a dream come true.
While her her passion for 4-H has brought her to windswept hills of Rawlins, it has also given her the opportunity to cross oceans. Using the International Farm Youth Exchange program, or IFYE, Haver was able to visit Japan in order to become more familiar with how the occupation differs on an island nation that hosts one of densest populations in the world. Rather than simply touring farms to grasp their techniques, the program directly placed Haver into Japanese farms to learn the craft first hand.
Haver hopes to bring the county’s 4-H programs together in an effort to shift the mindset to be more county-oriented. The winter months have presented a near insurmountable challenge, however, as travel and even communication have been hampered by the winter weather.
“Starting in the winter has been hard,” said Haver.
Haver remains optimistic that with the weather breaking, she will be able to help Carbon County 4-H grow beyond its current capacity. She also hopes to give others the opportunity to travel as she has, using the IFYE program.
Jefferson County 4-H camps coming up
RIGBY ― Spring is officially here which means 4-H camps and events are right around the corner.
Listed are a few of the events taking place in the upcoming months.
• May 11: Wildlife Day Camp at Beaver Dick Park.
• June 1: District Shooting Sports Shoot.
• June 3: Wildlife Outdoor Adventures Day Hike.
• June 24-26: 4-H Camp.
• July 9-12: Horse Camp.
For more information about upcoming events, contact the Jefferson County 4-H Office at 208-745-6686.