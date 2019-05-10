Fremont Market Sale awarded grant
SPOKANE, Wash. ― Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded a $1,000 Rural Community Grant to the Fremont Market Sale in St. Anthony, according to a news release.
“The funds will be used to improve the Beef Show Arena,” Fremont County 4-H Program Coordinator Dana Miller said. “Thank you for your continued support of the 4-H/FFA youth in our county.”
So far in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $91,000 to 75 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,067 grants totaling more than $1.85 million.
The next rural grant deadline is June 1. Anyone with a rural project that may be eligible for a grant should visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
For more information, go to northwestfcs.com.
Preston FFA teams finish high at state
PRESTON — Recently the Preston FFA chapter sent 28 members to the 88th State FFA Conference in Twin Falls Idaho.
While there the Preston Chapter competed in several leadership and career development events.
Representing Preston were: Anna Nelson in Public Speaking, Josie Palmer in Extemporaneous speaking as well as Herman Roberts in Employment skills.
Several Preston youth received the State FFA Degree: Erin Porter, Dillion Jensen, Hayden Atkinson, Vetta Waddoups, Jamie Sorensen and Dallin Palmer. Dallin was also recognized as the Star Farmer for Southeast Idaho.
The Preston Horse evaluation team finished second in the state with members, Brecken Smith, Kaylie Greene, Jastyn Jorgensen and Torrey Benoit.
The Parliamentary Procedure team found its way back to the final round and finished third. Team members were Herman Roberts, Cassie Moedl, McKenna Hunn, Vetta Waddoups, Tanner Sharp and Ladd Christensen, who also finished second on the parliamentarian exam. Placing fifth was the Ag Sales and Conduct of chapter meetings.
Madison Junior High gets rural grant
SPOKANE, Wash. ― Madison Junior High in Rexburg has been awarded a $1,200 Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant, according to a news release.
“We have been needing new table tops for our work tables in the shop for several years and now will be able to buy the materials for them,” said Logan Miller, the school’s ag teacher. “The students will get hands-on experience with plasma cutting, welding and other fabrication techniques to build the table tops as well as the satisfaction that they have helped better the program in a way that will last for years.”
Livestock 4-H Day Camps scheduled
Livestock 4-H Day Camps will be held throughout eastern Idaho in June at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
The day camps will involve animal identification, animal handling, vaccination and record keeping and retail meat identification.
The day camps count as one required club meeting.
The camps will be held:
June 3 at:
• 10 a.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Preston.
• 10 a.m. at the Caribou County Fairgrounds in Grace.
• 3 p.m. at the Oneida County Fairgrounds in Malad.
June 4 at:
• 9 a.m. at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey
• 1:30 p.m. at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls.
June 5 at:
• 10 a.m. at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Arco.
• 2:30 p.m. at the Bingham County/Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
June 20 at:
• 2:30 p.m. at the Bear Lake County Extension Office in Montpelier.
For more information, contact your local Extension office.
4-H camp is June 17-19 in Alpine, Wyo.
BLACKFOOT — The 2019 Bingham/Bonneville County Alpine 4-H Camp will be held June 17 to 19 in Alpine, Wyo., according to a news release.
Early registration for $70 per child ends June 7. Regular registration for $75 per child ends June 12. Scholarships are available based on financial need until June 7.
Children must have turned 8 to 12 years old by Jan. 1 are welcome.
For applications or more information, call the Bingham County 4-H Office at 208-785-8060.
Paper Clover program raises $917,954 for 4-H
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. ― Hundreds of 4-H youths from across the country will have the opportunity to participate in valuable hands-on learning experiences as a result of Tractor Supply Co.’s Paper Clover spring fundraiser, according to a news release.
Tractor Supply customers and team members raised $917,954 in only 12 days during the campaign by making donations in-store and online across the country. A biannual program, Paper Clover is in partnership with the National 4-H Council.
From March 27 to April 7, Tractor Supply customers and team members purchased paper clovers — the emblem of 4-H — for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or through purchases made online at TractorSupply.com.
Dollars collected during Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover event fund scholarships for numerous state-level 4-H programs, and every donation benefits youth within the state it was collected. Scholarships are used for camps and leadership experiences where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.
Now in its 10th year, the Paper Clover campaign has raised $13.2 million for 4-H youths nationwide. The second 2019 Paper Clover event will be held this fall, from Oct. 9 to 20.
For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.