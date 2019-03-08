Preston FFA team qualifies for state
PRESTON — Earlier this year, the Preston High FFA Chapter’s agricultural sales team competed and won the Southeast Idaho District event held at Grace High School.
In addition to the team win, Herman Roberts finished first in the Employment Skills leadership development event and will compete at the State FFA Leadership Conference in Twin Falls this April.
The sales team consists of Justin Carter, who was first in sales presentation; Lindsay Bingham, second in sales presentation; Anna Nelson, first in customer relations practicum; and Ladd Christensen, first in customer prospecting.
National FFA Week saluted in Melba
MELBA — The Melba FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 18-21, where members participated in a variety of activities to help others in their school community learn about FFA and agricultural education.
Members celebrated by participating in the following activities: a monthly chapter meeting and FFA Week games with Idaho State FFA Officers, dress-up spirit days at school and social media posts. Dress-up days included punchy cowboy day, John Deere green day and blue and gold day with members of the chapter wearing chapter T-shirts. Those who participated each day were rewarded with treats at lunch time from the members.
FFA Week embraces more than 91 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. Nearly 670,000 members nationwide participated in National FFA Week activities at the local, state and national levels. All members have one thing in common: a passion for agriculture.
Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry.
Titensor inducted into PHS FFA HOF
PRESTON — Fred Titensor, of Preston, has been inducted into the Preston FFA Hall of Fame.
He was recognized at an appreciation breakfast held at the school Feb. 21, in which the chapter provides a breakfast for it supporters community-wide.
The chapter instituted the Hall of Fame last year with the induction of Troy Winn, as a way “to honor those what go above and beyond to support the Preston FFA and ag program.
“Troy and Fred have been big supporters over the past 20-something years,” said Larin Crossley, chapter adviser. Fred is “always asking what he can do to help,” he continued.
Titensor is the owner/operator of Valley Implement, a farm equipment company his great-grandfather started in the 1950s. Today, Valley Implement serves southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming with stores in Preston and Grace as well as Tremonton and Logan, Utah.
His customers and the public are introduced to the FFA chapter through banners Titensor has made which feature chapter members.
Titensor said he thinks a lot of the PHS FFA, and lends his support because it has “pretty great leaders, pretty great kids and a pretty great program.” His own children have participated in the program.
Franklin girl receives award
PRESTON — Katelyn Oliverson, 16, of Franklin and a member of the University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County 4-H program, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Franklin County 4-H nominated Katelyn for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.
Oliverson has volunteered for hundreds of hours in Franklin County including at Franklin County Medical Center and Nursing Home, the Larsen-Sant Library, Franklin City, and with the Franklin County 4-H Program. Katelyn has taught 4-H projects to younger 4-H members in the county. Additionally, she has recently become a Healthy Living Teen Advocate for Idaho 4-H where she will volunteer in the county to promote healthy living – nutrition and emotional well-being.
“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with the many organizations in the community. I love helping other people and have learned many new life skills,” Katelyn said.
“Katelyn Oliverson has been a great asset to the 4-H Program in Franklin County,” said Laura Sant, University of Idaho Extension Educator in Franklin County. “We appreciate her willingness to share her talents and skills and look forward to continuing to work with Katelyn in the future.”
Apply for Bingham County 4-H scholarships
BLACKFOOT ― The time is fast approaching for high school seniors to apply for Bingham County 4-H College Scholarships, according to a news release.
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 12 to turn in applications turned in.
The Bingham County 4-H Endowment/Council can help 4-H participants with college tuition and/or expenses.
For an application, email Debbie at dwhite@uidaho.edu to have the current scholarship application form emailed to you.