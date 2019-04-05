Preston FFA members qualify for state
PRESTON — The Preston FFA Chapter sent two teams and two speakers to the southeast Idaho leadership development events at West Side High School in March.
The Parliamentary Procedure team, which has been in the state finals in each of the past two years finished first at district. Parli team members include Herman Roberts, Cassie Moedl, McKenna Hunn, Ladd Christensen, Vetta Waddoups and Tanner Sharp.
The Conduct of Meetings team, made up of all ninth grade members, took first at the district and will compete at state for the second year in a row. Team members are Steven Roberts, Tate Gilbert, Payton Alder, Caitlyn Seamons, Jackie Palmer, Melanie Carter and Gemma Lindhardt.
Anna Nelson represented the chapter in prepared public speaking and Josie Palmer in extemporaneous speaking. Both placed first at district and will compete at state as well.
Preston farm business team takes first place
Recently, the Preston FFA attended the northern Utah career development event invitational at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds.
Preston's farm business management team took first place at the event with schools from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming in the contest.
Team members include Carson Christensen, second high individual; Ladd Christensen, third high individual; Oakley Ransom, fourth high individual; and Josie Palmer.
Also Herman Roberts, placed third in the employment skills event.
They will next compete at the state event in April at Twin Falls.
Apply for Bingham County 4-H scholarships
BLACKFOOT ― The time is fast approaching for high school seniors to apply for Bingham County 4-H College Scholarships, according to a news release.
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 12 to turn in applications turned in.
The Bingham County 4-H Endowment/Council can help 4-H participants with college tuition and/or expenses.
For an application, email Debbie at dwhite@uidaho.edu to have the current scholarship application form emailed to you.
FFA essay contest deadline is Monday
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. ― Monday is the deadline for Culver’s annual celebration National FFA Week with its fifth annual FFA essay contest.
Three essay writers will be chosen to receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their FFA chapters. The contest is an opportunity for students to show their knowledge of — and passion for — the agricultural industry.
This year, contestants are asked to respond to this:
The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for more young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?
FFA members are encouraged to submit essays of 1,000 words or less by 4 p.m. MDT at Culvers.com/essaycontest.
FFA chapters can use the awarded funds for agricultural education initiatives and projects or to attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.