4-H market beef weigh-in is Saturday
BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County market beef weigh-in for all steers and heifers destined for this year’s county or Eastern Idaho State Fair is 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Livestock Auction
The standard feed period for Bingham County market cattle will be approximately 155 days in length. Cattle must be broke to lead and manageable. The halter must be on during the weigh-in.
A completed and signed Swift Feed Compliance form and a brand inspection is required for all cattle and must be given to the clerks at the weigh-in.
For more information, such as maximum and minimum weights and weigh-in costs, contact the Extension office at 208-785-8060
Culver’s kicks off
FFA essay contest
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Culver’s restaurant franchise is continuing its tradition of celebrating National FFA Week by launching its fifth annual FFA Essay Contest.
Three essay writers will be chosen to receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their FFA chapters. The contest is an opportunity for students to show their knowledge of — and passion for — the agricultural industry.
This year, contestants are being asked to respond to this:
The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for more young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?
FFA members are encouraged to submit essays of 1,000 words or less at Culvers.com/essaycontest until 4 p.m. Mountain Time on April 8.
FFA chapters can use the awarded funds for agricultural education initiatives and projects or to attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, which will be Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.
EIS Fair/Butler scholarship offered
BLACKFOOT — This scholarship is offering six $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in FFA and 4-H programs, according to a news release.
The application deadline is 3 p.m. March 20 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair office, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot.
The scholarship application can be found online at www.funatthefair.com or at the Extension Office in Blackfoot.