4-H Horse project signup is March 31
BLACKFOOT — 4-H horse projects enrollment deadline for volunteers and members is March 31, according to a news release.
Volunteer leaders must have their certification completed by this deadline.
Participants who have not completed 4-H online enrollment for 2019 and paid the fee cannot count any club meetings.
Fees to enroll for 2019 horse projects are $11.50 per participant and $2 per horse volunteer leader.
Online enrollment is required at www.4honline.com (Click on the green Idaho and follow the instructions). Enrollment fees are paid by cash or check at the office or can be mailed by check to Bingham County 4-H, 412 W Pacific, Blackfoot, ID 83221.
Franklin 4-H animal weigh-in dates set
PRESTON (PC) — The Franklin County 4-H/FFA Market Animal beginning weigh-ins have been set as follows:
Beef: March 9, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Swine: April 20, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Bucket Calf: – April 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Sheep: June 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Youths planning to participate in the Franklin County Market Animal 4-H/FFA Program in 2019 must have their animals weighed and tattooed at this time.
4-H members must turn 9 years old in the calendar year. A $10 enrollment fee will be collected from each member during the weigh-in, if it has not been previously paid at the extension office. There will also be a $7 fee per animal charged at the weigh-in to cover costs of tags and tattooing. An additional fee will be charged for record books and manuals. For more information, contact the Extension Office at 852-1097.
Titensor inducted into PHS FFA Hall of Fame
PRESTON (PC) — Fred Titensor, of Preston, has been inducted into the Preston FFA Hall of Fame.
He was recognized at an appreciation breakfast held at the school Feb. 21, in which the chapter provides a breakfast for it supporters community-wide.
The chapter instituted the Hall of Fame last year with the induction of Troy Winn, as a way “to honor those what go above and beyond to support the Preston FFA and ag program.
“Troy and Fred have been big supporters over the past 20-something years,” said Larin Crossley, chapter adviser. Fred is “always asking what he can do to help,” he continued.
Titensor is the owner/operator of Valley Implement, a farm equipment company his great-grandfather started in the 1950s. Today, Valley Implement serves southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming with stores in Preston and Grace as well as Tremonton and Logan, Utah.
His customers and the public are introduced to the FFA chapter through banners Titensor has made which feature chapter members.
Titensor said he thinks a lot of the PHS FFA, and lends his support because it has “pretty great leaders, pretty great kids and a pretty great program.” His own children have participated in the program.
Franklin’s Oliverson receives service award
PRESTON (PC) Katelyn Oliverson, 16, of Franklin and a member of the University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County 4-H program, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Franklin County 4-H nominated Katelyn for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.
Oliverson has volunteered for hundreds of hours in Franklin County including at Franklin County Medical Center and Nursing Home, the Larsen-Sant Library, Franklin City, and with the Franklin County 4-H Program. Katelyn has taught 4-H projects to younger 4-H members in the county. Additionally, she has recently become a Healthy Living Teen Advocate for Idaho 4-H where she will volunteer in the county to promote healthy living – nutrition and emotional well-being.
“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with the many organizations in the community. I love helping other people and have learned many new life skills,” Katelyn said.
“Katelyn Oliverson has been a great asset to the 4-H Program in Franklin County,” said Laura Sant, University of Idaho Extension Educator in Franklin County. “We appreciate her willingness to share her talents and skills and look forward to continuing to work with Katelyn in the future.”
Apply for Bingham County 4-H scholarships
BLACKFOOT ― The time is fast approaching for high school seniors to apply for Bingham County 4-H College Scholarships, according to a news release.
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 12 to turn in applications turned in.
The Bingham County 4-H Endowment/Council can help 4-H participants with college tuition and/or expenses.
For an application, email Debbie at dwhite@uidaho.edu to have the current scholarship application form emailed to you.