REXBURG — Robert Smith was sick at home early last week when he went to check on the family farm Jan. 29 and noticed someone had chopped a hole in the wall of his shop and many of their tools were stolen.
Ranae Smith, Robert Smith’s wife, said that there were bars on the inside of the shop just behind the front door for extra security. She saids that whoever did it knew that they couldn’t get through the front door. She said that they chopped through the wall next to the entryway and then someone went in and opened the door from the inside.
“It’s a huge shop on our farm next to two huge potato cellars, 75 by 100 feet,” Ranae Smith said.
She said that the shop is made of metal and has a concrete base that went up about two and a half feet.
Ranae Smith said that the shop to the South of Rexburg wasn’t the only one broken into. It was the same story for their other shop in the valley, miles away from the first site. What was odd, Ranae Smith said, was that their shops were the only shops broken into that day.
Ranae Smith said that those who took her family tools were probably those who have seen it before and knew about the bars behind the doors. She said it was too much of a coincidence that they hit both of the family’s shops and no one else’s.
Ranae Smith said that there were two sets of footprints and one set of tires.
Deputy Isaac Payne, Public Relations Officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said that they don’t have the make on what kind of vehicle was on scene during the theft but that it backed up close to the shop’s door where they loaded the vehicle with whatever they could and left.
He said that the case is still under investigation and that they are keeping an eye on the pawn shops, online shopping sites, and currently have no suspects.
Deputy Payne said that if the culprits did sell anything online that the items are specific enough that they would be easy for the detectives to find.
Ranae and Robert Smith have agreed to give $1,000 to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of the people who stole their tools or for information that would lead to the return of their tools.
Ranae Smith said that the worth of the tools could go as high as $14,000 in total.
She said that some of the tools belonged to her late father who left them to her husband.
“(My father) farmed in Roberts when he was younger and was a mechanic his entire life. He worked at INL, he was a mechanic there for years. He was the guy everyone called to fix things.”
For the Smith family those tools were precious family heirlooms.
“We sure would like our tools back,” Robert Smith said.
The Stolen items included a Miller wire-feed welder with bottle, Hypertherm plasmarc, several Milwaukee impact wrenches, Milwaukee cordless grease guns, John Deere battery charger, Ingersoll Rand air wrench, a new 12,000-pound winch, a red welding helmet with flames, drills, grinders, tap and die sets, paint gun, bottle jacks, jumper cables in original boxes, John Deere air ratchet, and various Craftsman sockets, wrenches, and a drill bit set.
“We just wanted to list some of the things that they would sell or pawn, hopefully somebody will say something, we would really really like our stuff back,” Ranae Smith said.
Ranae Smith said that her husband was born and raised in Rexburg and has been farming here with her for nearly 30 years.
Ranae Smith said that they grow potatoes, grain and hay, but many of the tools they use to help with that are now gone.
Payne said that anyone with information pertaining to the stollen tools or this case can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office anytime at 208-356-5426, and talk to a detective.