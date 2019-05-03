Idaho agriculture has become a global enterprise interconnected with international markets and increasingly reliant on migrant farmworkers.
In 1986, in an effort to stem the flow of illegal migrant farmworkers entering the U.S., Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act creating the H-2A temporary agricultural labor certification program within the legislation.
Merrill Hanny has been using the H-2A almost 30 years, he estimated. The H-2A program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for a maximum of 10 months per year.
This year, Hanny has five men coming up from Mexico with H-2A visas to help him plant, grow and harvest 500 acres of potatoes and 1,100 acres of wheat on land in Bingham and Bonneville counties.
Two of his workers, Gerardo Gutierrez and Carlos Trejo have worked for him for 14 years and 11 years respectively and he’s come to depend on their years of experience on the farm.
“The language barrier isn’t a problem because they understand what we need to do,” Hanny said of Gutierrez and Trejo. “We’d be out of business, as we know it,” he said of his reliance on the H-2A program to keep his farm running.
“The job, when I come the first time, was really hard because he (Hanny) had more sprinkler pipe,” Gutierrez said.
After receiving their H-2A visas at the U.S. consulate in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Gutierrez left his wife and three children in Altizapan de Zagagoza and Trejo left his wife and five children in Ocotitlan and they traveled 38 hours by bus to Idaho Falls last week.
“In Mexico, some people don’t have a job, so when people come here there’s opportunity,” Gutierrez said. “In Mexico you make maybe $20 a day, here, $100, maybe $120, it’s a big change.”
H-2A has become an integral part in meeting Hanny’s employee numbers for his farm operation based in Shelley. Yet, hiring workers through the H-2A program is not a simple process, the employer goes through a multistep application protocol to qualify for H-2A workers.
First, the employer must apply for labor certification from the U.S. Department of Labor. If the certification is granted, he then submits a petition to the Department of Homeland Security and if that is approved, the foreign worker applies for a visa from the Department of State. If the visa is issued, the worker then seeks admission at a U.S. Port of Entry from Homeland Security.
During this process, the employer is also required to advertise the job openings through an interstate employment system to recruit qualified U.S. workers to prove to the Labor Department that the H-2A workers are not taking work from U.S. workers.
Every year, the Labor Department also sets a minimum wage, called the Adverse Effect Wage Rate to be paid to all agricultural workers, domestic and H-2A. Workers are guaranteed a minimum of 32 hours work each week.
Along with meeting the criteria for workers to be issued a visa, Hanny covers the transportation costs to and from the home country, along with meals and has to provide housing for the workers while working in Idaho.
The housing has to meet specific requirements and is inspected by the Idaho Department of Labor.
While there’s a significant out-of-pocket expense to bring the workers to the U.S., it’s an annual expense Hanny budgets for.
What he didn’t anticipate this year was a 15.9 percent increase in the AEWR, jumping to $13.48 from $11.63 in 2018.
He said that this year’s AEWR will force him to cut out any unnecessary work this year.
“We have to be more efficient in our time with these guys,” Hanny said. “When we have work for them, we use them and when not, we have them go home for a while. When their not working we won’t create any work.”