BLACKFOOT — Each year, the Eastern Idaho State Fair selects a grand marshal who has shown exceptional leadership skills throughout their career.
LeRoy Reed was awarded the honor for this year's fair, scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 7. Reed will lead the annual parade down Shilling Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 31.
Reed has been involved in the Fair since 1948, when he started showing open class swine.
“One of my favorite fair memories is the year I had both the Grand Champion sow and the Grand Champion boar,” says Reed. “We had some good pigs and those pigs actually gave us the start of our business.”
The business Mr. Reed is referring to is none other than Reed’s Dairy. This Southeast Idaho staple is known for its consistently amazing dairy products and outstanding customer service.
Sixty-eight years ago, Reed was drafted into the Navy to serve as a small craft diesel mechanic on the U.S.S. Iowa Battleship. His brother, David, joined him 11 months later. While the two brothers were away, a third brother, Larry, wrote them a letter asking them if it would be okay to sell the 48 sows and invest the money in cows instead. The two older brothers agreed, and so Reed’s Dairy began.
“We bought a milking machine when we got home,” says Reed. “People started showing up to buy milk, and we’ve been in business ever since.”
Out of the pig business when he returned from the service, Reed found a way to still be involved in the fair. He switched to showing quarter horses with his dad, which he did from 1957 to 1968.
But his legacy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair wasn’t done there. After adding ice cream to the family business in the early 1980s, he and his wife, LaRene, rented a wagon from Pepsi and walked around the fair selling single scoops in 1986.
“We loaded up a regular freezer on top of that wagon and walked around all day long,” laughs Reed.
“Out of a 2.5 gallon of ice cream, you can get 50 scoops, and we were easily selling 500 cones a day.”
Realizing that pulling a wagon around the fair wasn’t the most effective business model, Reed and his family signed up to be a food vendor in 1988 and had their stand built. Nowadays, you can find Reed’s Dairy in two different locations throughout the fairgrounds and they are famous for the fair-favorite Brown Cow, which is an ice cream float made with chocolate milk.
In 2007, a position on the fair board opened up when existing member Don Dixon resigned to move to Boise. It was arranged for Reed to take over Dixon’s existing term. Reed went on to serve on the fair's board of directors until this year.
“I’m going to miss the relationships the most,” says Reed. “I’ve made lifelong friends through my involvement at the fair.”
The thing Reed is most proud of during his involvement on the fair board is the evolution of the rodeo. No longer a local hometown event, the two-night rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is now sanctioned by the PRCA and WPRA, which brings some of the best rodeo stock and competitors from all over the country.
“People who end up at the National Finals in Las Vegas come to our rodeo and it’s truly become an impressive event over the years,” says Reed. “As the fair board, we are making improvements to the grounds all the time to make it more exciting for people to come to.”
Another project Reed has been instrumental on is the new draft horse showing arena. Instead of bringing the draft horses to the infield during the day, there will be a new arena for the horses coming in the future, and the horses will no longer have to be led through the crowds to compete.
“It has been an honor to work with such a genuine and kind person over the past 11 years. His life is an example of putting God, family, and country first and the fair greatly benefited from his leadership,” said Brandon Bird, the fair's general manager.
Now that Reed is retired, he’s looking forward to spending more time with his his wife, three children, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Many of his family members help run the business.