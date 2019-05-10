Man loses part of leg in grain elevator accident
POCATELLO (ISJ) — Gator W. Troyer, 41, of Pocatello, lost part of his leg after becoming trapped in a grain elevator near the Pocatello Regional Airport and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.
The McNabb Trucking worker is now improving and is now in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
When emergency responders arrived, following the May 3 accident, they immediately placed a tourniquet around his leg and then worked for roughly an hour and 45 minutes to free him from the elevator's auger, according to a news release.
Troyer was transported via ambulance to the hospital, according to sheriff's officials.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Enviros target Idaho sheep research facility
BOISE (AP) — A federally-run sheep research facility operating in eastern Idaho and long targeted by environmental groups concerned about potential harm to wildlife is facing another legal challenge.
The U.S. Department of Justice in court documents filed April 29 in response to a lawsuit says the USDA's Sheep Experiment Station correctly followed environmental laws in authorizing sheep grazing.
Western Watersheds Project and two other groups in a lawsuit filed in February are challenging a decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana this year.
The groups said the areas contain essential wildlife habitat that's a corridor for grizzly bears between Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho.
The groups also said bighorn sheep and greater sage grouse use the area.
Caldwell’s Shaw new to Angus group
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ― Maggie Shaw of Caldwell is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
State releases directory to farmers markets
BOISE (IP) — It’s farmers market season in Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Agriculture has released its new 2019 “Idaho Farmers Market Directory,” which offers information on 45 farmers markets across the state, including days, hours and locations.
The markets offer local food and agriculture products including fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, honey and more.
“Farmers markets continue to be an important part of many communities in Idaho and provide access to locally grown food,” said Skylar Jett, a trade specialist for the department. “They provide a venue for the community to come together to support Idaho’s farmers and producers as well as the local economy.”
To see the guide online, visit https://tinyurl.com/IdahoFarmersMarkets. It’s also distributed at visitors centers, chambers of commerce and farmers markets.
NRCS water report shows distinct halves
BOISE (NRCS) ― April’s weather was a tale of two distinctive halves, according to the April Water Supply Outlook Report released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho.
Abundant precipitation was observed throughout Idaho during the first half of the month, setting widespread mountain precipitation records and resulting in minor to moderate flooding across Idaho.
In the middle of the month, the Pacific moisture tap abruptly stopped and the received much less than normal precipitation to end April, with many mountain stations south of the Clearwater Basin reporting record-low precipitation for the final two weeks of the month.
“Nearly all reservoirs have above or near normal storage for May 1, and excess water is being released from several reservoirs to make room for additional runoff through spring and early summer,” said Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist for NRCS Snow Survey in Idaho. “Winter precipitation and the resulting above normal snowpack across the southern half of Idaho set the stage for normal to above normal runoff for those areas, securing sufficient water supplies for nearly all users in Idaho.”
For information on specific basins, streams, and reservoirs, please view the full report online at https://preview.tinyurl.com/AprilWaterIdaho.
Spring brings out Idaho's noxious weeds
(CM) — The 65 species of noxious weeds known to inhabit Idaho are emerging as spring's warmer days settle in.
That's not good news, according to Roger Batt with the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign.
"These damaging non-native invasive plants annually attack Idaho's lands and waters," he said. It's important to begin your battle against weeds early, Batt said, before they grow large enough to pose more serious problems. Every year about $30 million is spent in Idaho to control and manage the growth and spread of noxious weeds.
It's estimated that noxious weeds have affected 8 million acres in Idaho. Batt says that number could be much smaller if weeds had been treated when first noticed, rather than being allowed to proliferate for decades.
The weed awareness campaign has a free booklet to help Idahoans identify noxious weeds. It's full of color photos of weeds in various stages of growth to help in the identification process. Order a book online at www.idahoweedawareness.org or by calling 844-WEEDSNO.
Wagner Farms expansion clears P&Z
MERIDIAN (MP) — There is one more step in the public hearing process before Wagner Farms can start construction on its planned year-round produce market, with three gas pumps outside.
The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the application at its May 2 hearing. The application still needs to be approved by Meridian City Council at its hearing on May 28.
Wagner Farms plans to build a 12,500-square-foot market and offer fresh produce and locally made goods year-round.
The farm, which started out at just 2 to 3 acres, is now over 100 acres at the corner of Chinden Boulevard and North Ten Mile Road. The market has been serving customers at this location since 1982.
Idaho hay harvest likely to decrease
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Hay acres expected to be harvested in Idaho are estimated at 1.33 million acres, down 1 percent from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
All hay acres to be harvested in the Northwest are expected to be up 2 percent from 2018.
In Oregon, all acres to be harvested for hay are estimated at 1.06 million acres, up 6 percent, while hay harvested acres in Washington is expected to be 770,000 acres up 1 percent.
Nationally, the total acres harvested for hay is estimated at 53.1 million acres, up slightly from 2018.
Idaho onion crop value down from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Onions in Idaho were valued at $48.7 million, down 34 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The onion crop in the rest of the Northwest Region showed a mixed picture, the USDA reported.
Oregon onions had a total value of $100 million, down 27 percent, while Washington onions were valued at $178 million, up 10 percent from 2017.
The three Pacific Northwest states accounted for 55 percent of the national utilized production.