Wolf board moves closer to staying in business
BOISE (AP) — An Idaho board that pays a federal agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and elk is a step closer to becoming permanent.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee at a hearing on Monday voted to send legislation to the full Senate repealing a section of Idaho law that would end the five-year-run of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.
Board member Carl Rey in his request to keep the board operating and get taxpayer dollars told lawmakers that the board in fiscal year 2018 spent about $137,000 more than it took in.
The board pays the USDA's Wildlife Services to kill wolves that kill livestock.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game also uses money from the board to pay Wildlife Services to kill wolves that kill elk.
Farmers may be compensated for wildlife damaged
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to compensate Idaho farmers and ranchers for damage caused by elk, deer, antelope and moose to irrigation equipment and ground planted with seeds in the fall will get a hearing before lawmakers.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee on Jan. 31 approved a hearing for the proposed law that would cost the Idaho Department of Fish and Game about $150,000 annually.
Republican Rep. Fred Wood of Burley brought the legislation forward and said farmers and ranchers will be able to get money for both parts and labor for damage to irrigation equipment.
The legislation would also prevent farmers and ranchers from being doubly reimbursed by seeking compensation from more than one agency.
Bill would change how farmers pay for crop burning
BOISE — Legislation has been introduced to change the timing of when farmers pay crop burning fees to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee advanced the legislation Tuesday.
It requires farmers to pay for the number of acres burned with an annual invoice rather than paying beforehand on an estimated number of acres. The fee of $2 per acre remains unchanged.
Tiffany Floyd of the Department of Environmental Quality told lawmakers the current system has resulted in farmers overpaying and problems for the agency in tracking accounts.
Floyd said the proposed change went through a rule making process that included crop burners and an environmental group.
Field burning runs from March to September in Idaho, with about 35,000 to 45,000 acres burned annually.