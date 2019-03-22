Bill legalizing hemp passes Idaho House
BOISE (AP) — A bill that would legalize hemp by aligning Idaho state law with the 2018 Farm Bill has passed the House.
The Post Register reported the bill passed overwhelmingly on Monday, with only seven lawmakers voting in opposition. Six of the seven "No" votes were from eastern Idaho — Reps. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls; Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg.
Republican Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy of Genesee is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. She says the bill supports the free market and is not an effort to legalize marijuana.
Co-sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, a Republican from Stanley, says the legislative budget-writing committee has already approved funding for hemp-testing equipment for Idaho State Police, so that they will be able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Mackay Dam releases begin due to runoff
MACKAY (CM) — More water is being released from Mackay Reservoir this week, to drop the water level to offset incoming spring runoff, officials with the irrigation district and fish and game said in a news release.
The Big Lost Irrigation District water master notified Idaho Fish and Game personnel of the plan this week. The drawdown plan calls for opening the dam in small increments during the next several weeks. As water is released from the dam, the water levels in the reservoir may fluctuate, according to James Brower with Fish and Game. That causes the reservoir ice to break and it quickly deteriorates.
"Typically the edges of the ice will fall apart first and become increasingly unsafe as the water level lowers," Brower said.
People who still have their ice fishing huts on the reservoir should remove them soon, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts said, "before conditions become unsafe to do so." He urges anglers to use caution as they remove huts.
House panel OKs memorial over Sawtooth water
BOISE (AP) — A House panel has approved a joint memorial intervening in a fight over water in the Salmon River in central Idaho involving irrigators and federally protected salmon, steelhead and bull trout.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee voted 13-4 Tuesday to send to the House the memorial requesting Congress, President Donald Trump and federal agencies respect Idaho's sovereignty over water.
The Idaho Conservation League in 2018 sued the U.S. Forest Service involving 23 water diversion projects in the Sawtooth Valley.
The group says the federal agency is authorizing irrigation diversions in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
The joint memorial seeks to negate any federal action that restricts the use of water on private land authorized under state law.
The Senate previously approved the joint memorial.
Payette River Cattlemen award scholarship
EMMETT (EMI) — The Payette River Cattlemen’s Association representing Gem, Boise, Payette, and Valley counties named their 2019 Scholarship Recipient.
Morgan Gipson is from a cattle ranching family in Emmett. She attends Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Morgan volunteered her time throughout the 2018 year to assist the association with our community activities. PRCA was proud to award Morgan for her hard work and dedication to college, as well as to our association.
The PRCA awarded its first scholarship in 1993.
The PRCA began in 1957. They represent cattlemen in Gem, Boise, Payette, and Valley counties and are a nonprofit corporation as recognized by the state.
For questions about PRCA email payetteriverca@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page.