Dennis Strom receives Don Hale award
MERIDIAN ― Dennis Strom, of Hill City, recently was presented with the Don Hale Hall of Fame Award at the 2019 Idaho Hay and Forage Conference held in Burley.
Strom took over the family farming operation shortly after high school and built the over 3,000-acre operation into an excellent alfalfa hay enterprise. Strom is a past president of the Idaho Hay and Forage Association and still serves as a member of the group’s board of directors.
Strom also is active in the Camas Creek Cooperative Weed Management Area, the Water District No. 37B Advisory Board and the Republican State Central Committee for Camas County.
In presenting the award, Will Ricks, IHFA President said, “Dennis has a quiet style of leading but is a very dedicated individual who promotes the hay and forage association and the production of quality alfalfa hay in Idaho.”
The association established the award in memory of Don Hale, of Blackfoot, to be presented annually to someone affiliated with the hay and forage industry in Idaho.
For more information about the association, contact its office at 208-888-0988 or visit the website at www.idahohay.com.
Water legislation fails in Senate committee
BOISE (AP) — Legislation that backers say is critical to preserving a historic water agreement between two sets of water users and is intended to prevent declines in a giant Idaho aquifer has failed in a Senate committee.
The 4-4 tie vote on Monday means the legislation won't advance to the full Senate and puts at risk a 2015 agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and entities represented by the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.
A small number of groundwater members are ignoring the agreement meant to stabilize the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, causing those respecting the deal to also consider ignoring it.
The legislation would have given the state additional authority to take enforcement actions against those ignoring the agreement.
The committee normally has nine senators but one left partway through the meeting.
Idaho wheat stocks increase
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — All wheat stored in Idaho on Dec. 1 totaled 68 million bushels, up from 55.8 million bushels a year ago, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Off-farm stocks in Idaho were up 17 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 30 percent compared to the previous year.
Wheat stocks in the Northwest Region were up 2 percent from the previous year.
In Oregon, stored wheat totaled 37.7 million bushels, up from 32.6 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were up 10 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 47 percent.
In Washington, stored wheat totaled 114 million bushels, down from 127 million bushels. Off-farm stocks were down 13 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 37 percent compared to the previous year.
Nationally, stored wheat totaled 2 billion bushels, up from 1.87 billion bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were up 1 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 28 percent.
Idaho barley stocks increase
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Idaho barley stocks in all positions Dec. 1 totaled 44.8 million bushels, up from 40.9 million bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Off-farm stocks in Idaho were up 9 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 10 percent compared to the previous year.
In Washington, barley stocks totaled 4.28 million bushels, down from 4.44 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 1 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 15 percent.
No figures were listed for Oregon barley stocks.
Nationally, barley stored in all positions totaled 153 million bushels, down from 159 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 4 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 3 percent.
Idaho’s grain corn production rises
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Production of corn for grain in Idaho in 2018 is forecast at 26.7 million bushels, up 14 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 130,000 acres, was up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield was expected to be 205 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production was forecast at 16 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield was expected to be 225 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.