NRCS announces EQIP, RCPP application deadline
BOISE — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has a March 13 application deadline for Fiscal Year 2020 Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects. This includes currently funded Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects.
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by March 13 will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
For more information on these programs as well as eligibility requirements, stop by your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
Public requests comment extension on BLM’s grazing regulations revisions
Washington, D.C. — Thirty-seven conservation groups representing millions of members sent the Bureau of Land Management a letter on Friday requesting additional time to comment on the agency’s proposed grazing regulation revisions, according to a press release by the conservation organization Western Watersheds Project.
The BLM manages livestock on 155 million acres of public land in 11 states. The BLM will host four public meetings — in Elko, Nevada; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Miles City, Montana; and Casper, Wyoming.
The BLM is currently in the scoping period of its proposed revisions and has announced that it will seek to change the permitting process, the public participation aspects of grazing decisions and how and where it will evaluate landscape health in relation to livestock grazing.
“This is another example of this administration’s efforts to limit review and participation in decisions that affect public lands, including habitat for threatened and endangered species, recreation areas, Native American cultural sites, and wilderness,” said Judi Brawer, Wild Places program director for WildEarth Guardians. “The BLM is supposed to act in the best interest of all peoples who use these lands, not just the ranchers.”