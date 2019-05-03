Homedale man dies in crash with parked tractor
WILDER (IP) — A 21-year-old Homedale man died Sunday when he crashed into a parked tractor, according to Idaho State Police.
Police began investigating the crash at 4 a.m. at 25167 Lower Pleasant Ridge Road, just south of Wilder. According to police, Fernando Martinez was driving west in a blue 1999 Ford F250 when he veered off the roadway and hit a parked tractor.
Martinez died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Wilder Fire Department and the Canyon County Coroner's Office all assisted ISP.
USDA to study predator-killing plans in Idaho
BOISE (AP) — A federal agency says it will conduct an extensive environmental study on its decision to expand the killing of wolves and other predators in Idaho attacking livestock to also include predators attacking deer and elk.
The USDA in a government notice said it anticipates taking public comments this month to prepare the scientific review.
A U.S. District Court judge ordered the review last year after ruling the USDA's Wildlife Services violated environmental laws by not providing the justification to support its decision to expand predator killing.
Western Watersheds Project and other conservation groups sued in 2017, contending the agency needed the extensive review to better understand the ramifications of killing predators preying on game animals.
Tests show Idaho police seized hemp, not pot
BOISE (AP) — A truckload of what Idaho police believed to be marijuana turned out to be industrial hemp, a newspaper reported.
A federal judge in Idaho approved the release of test results April 26 that identified that 7,000 pounds of a green substance confiscated by Idaho State Police in January, The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday.
The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill legalized growth and sale of industrial hemp, as long as it has less than .3% concentration of THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis.
In Idaho, hemp remains illegal regardless of its THC concentration and possession carries the same legal penalties as marijuana.
The hemp was being shipped to Colorado after Big Sky purchased it from a farmer licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, according to Big Sky Scientific CEO Ryan Shore.
The material remains impounded and Idaho intends to sell the truck, trailer and the crop, he said.
Idahoans elected to Potatoes USA leadership
DENVER — Two producers from the nation’s top potato-producing state were elected to the leadership team for Potatoes USA on March 14 when the group held its 47th annual meeting in Denver.
Jaren Raybould of Saint Anthony was re-elected to the Domestic Marketing Committee and Steve Elfering of Idaho Falls was elected as the committee’s co-chairman.
Dan Moss of Declo was replaced as chairman of the marketing and promotions board for the U.S. potato industry by Phil Hickman of Horntown, Va., who will serve a one-year term. He is the board’s first chairman from Virginia.
Helicopter firefighters win national award
BOISE (BLM) ―The Bureau of Land Management’s Boise Helitack crew has been named one of the 2018 winners of the Paul Gleason “Lead By Example” award.
The crew was recognized for its innovation and leadership in introducing the use of the Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter into the initial attack environment of wildland fire suppression. The Boise crew’s use of a Blackhawk helicopter for crew transport and deployment represents the first time a wildland fire agency has configured and tested a Blackhawk for this purpose.
During the 2017 and 2018 fire seasons, the Boise Helitack crew voluntarily took on the assignment of working through the rigorous regulatory, configuration and testing requirements necessary to certify the Blackhawk before it could be used in the interagency wildland fire suppression arena. The crew developed the methods and standard procedures necessary to adapt the large helicopter to the crew’s initial attack mission.
A is a group of highly trained wildland firefighters who fly by helicopter into remote and inaccessible areas on emerging forest and rangeland fires. Once the crew is delivered to the fire, they quickly assess the fire and begin suppressing it.
The “Lead By Example” award is named for Paul Gleason, a longtime fireline supervisor and fire manager who developed a foundational philosophy of fireline safety.