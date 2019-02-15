House OKs bill to pay farmers for wildlife damage
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to compensate Idaho farmers and ranchers for damage caused by elk, deer, antelope and moose to irrigation equipment and ground planted with seeds has cleared the House.
Representatives voted 68-0 on Wednesday to send the legislation to the Senate.
The proposed law would cost the Idaho Department of Fish and Game about $150,000 annually.
Republican Rep. Fred Wood of Burley told fellow lawmakers that farmers and ranchers will be able to get money for both parts and labor for damage to irrigation equipment.
Wood said wildlife populations are growing and causing problems for farmers and ranchers.
Feds, state join to improve grouse habitat
WASHINGTON, D.C. (DOI) — In an effort to improve the habitat for greater sage grouse in the West, the U.S. Department of the Interior has decided to preserve public land in Owyhee County, according to a news release.
The decision is supported by the Bruneau-Owyhee Sage-Grouse Habitat Project Final Environmental Impact Statement, which analyzes the effects of removing encroaching western juniper on approximately 617,000 acres of public land within a 1.67 million-acre area of sagebrush-steppe habitat in Owyhee County.
Interior’s Bureau of Land Management developed the BOSH project in collaboration with the Idaho Governor’s Office of Species Conservation and other state and federal agencies.
Western juniper is native to southwest Idaho, but its occurrence is normally scattered. In recent decades, juniper has begun to spread and compete with sage-steppe vegetation for water, nutrients, space and sunlight, while also altering the natural wildfire cycle. Wildfire is a primary threat to sage grouse habitat.
Under the decision, the BLM will cut selected juniper trees encroaching into the sagebrush and grasslands, focusing on areas around sage grouse leks and the corridors between them.
To review the final EIS and associated documents, go to goo.gl/eNFS9K.