Idaho Beef Council giving tickets to Chukars game
Fans of the Idaho Falls Chukars can get two free tickets to see the team play on July 31 for spending $10 on beef at any of the three Albertsons stores in the Idaho Falls area.
The game, sponsored by the Idaho Beef Council, begins at 7:15 p.m. The free tickets are in recognition of July being Beef Month in Idaho.
Idaho Beef Council officials said this is the second year of the baseball game promotion. The council's mascot, Herbie the Hamburger, will be at the game. The council will also be raffling off a Cordova cooler to benefit the Idaho Food Bank and will be giving away prizes such as steaks and mini coolers during inning breaks.
The council also teamed with Albertsons in Pocatello for Beef Month during the second weekend of July, raffling a Cordova cooler to benefit the Idaho Food Bank, giving away free hotdogs and allowing customers to meet Lance Pekus, known as the Cowboy Ninja.
BLM to improve Boise trails
BOISE, Idaho - The Bureau of Land Management issued a decision to improve and expand an existing series of trails and a trailhead within the Boise foothills to help address congestion, accessibility and erosion issues. The project includes the construction of 5.1 miles of trail in four segments for hiking, biking and horseback riding. A 1.2-mile trail will also be constructed in Hull’s Gulch for mountain bikers looking for a downhill-oriented descent.
The parking area at Cartwright Trailhead, which provides access to both Polecat and Peggy’s Trail areas, will expand from accommodating about 20 vehicles to 30. Two designated horse trailer parking spots, two accessible parking spaces and a vault toilet will also be constructed under this decision.
The environmental assessment for the trail work, including maps, can be found at: https://go.usa.gov/xUF7k.