Two men dead after trench collapses
NEW PLYMOUTH (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died when a trench they were working in collapsed early Wednesday. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Javier Ortega Jr. of New Plymouth, Idaho and 51-year-old Arcenio Carrillo of Vale, Oregon both died after they were trapped in the collapse in rural Payette County. The men were working for a private company and installing irrigation pipes. Payette Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech says investigators have not yet been able to determine what private company the men were working for, but the Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating. Creech said steel slabs normally used to hold up the walls of trenches were not in use when the 6- to 7-foot trench collapsed. The region is under a flood watch, but authorities said the collapse does not appear to be related to flooding.
Law limits crop damage payments
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to limit how much the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has to pay ranchers and farmers for damage to crops caused by elk, deer and other big game has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. Little last month signed the bill that would cap the amount paid for any single claim at 10 percent of the money in the Expendable Big Game Depredation Trust Account. Backers said the cap is needed because a claim recently came in for $1 million, enough to wipe out the fund and eliminate smaller payments to others. Those opposed to the bill said it lets Fish and Game off the hook when it comes to paying for damage to crops caused by big game.
Wagner Farms plans advance
MERIDIAN (MP) — Wagner Farms continues to work toward opening a year-round produce market, with plans for three gas pumps outside. With these new plans in place, it’s hard to imagine the farm was up for sale at the start of last year. Owners Rod and Debi Wagner put it on the market in January 2018, but the community’s outcry against it prompted them to stay put. Now, Wagner Farms plans to build a 12,500-square-foot market and offer fresh produce and locally made goods year-round. The farm, which started out at just 2 to 3 acres, is now over 100 acres. To make room for the expansion, the Wagners will demolish their house on the property and build a year-round store in its place. They haven’t determined yet where they’ll live next, Rod said. First they need to get the city’s approval, including changing the zoning from rural-urban transition to community business district. The Wagners had originally anticipated having the store done by this spring, but getting the city’s approval is taking longer than anticipated. Meridian Planning and Zoning is scheduled to hear the market’s application May 2.
Bill would help cap artesian wells
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to help state officials cap what are thought to be hundreds of artesian wells across southern Idaho has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. Little last month signed the bill that could help irrigators and a federally protected snail. Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman said the change clarifying an Idaho law was needed to boost pressure in aquifers and avoid confusion about whether the state will partially pay for capping artesian wells on private land. An artesian well is one where natural pressure produces a constant flow of water without the need for pumps.
