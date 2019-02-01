Fleet feet set
to run Saturday
PRESTON (PC) — Due to soggy conditions at the Little Santa Anita Race track in Linrose last weekend, the Cache Valley Cutter Association postponed the cutter races until 1 p.m. this Saturday.
Jordan Anderson used the time to let the horses blow off some steam at the north end of the track.
“They know it is race day,” said Keller.
His horses brought home the 2017 Fifth Division World Championship held in Utah.
This year the championships will be held in south Jordan, Utah, he said. They are held in March, and draw teams from Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.
The sport has a long history in Franklin County and springs from the era when horses were a main means of travel.
Today, fewer and fewer people participate.
Teams used to come from California and Oregon to participate in the world championships, said Keller.
It’s a costly adventure, and “it’s so much work for a little bit of fun, but its so addicting!” he said.
Piva of Challis
wins Reno Rumble
RENO, Nev. (CM) — In front of a sold-out crowd Jan. 12 in northern Nevada, Ruger Piva of Challis went a perfect 3-for-3 to win the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour’s Reno Rumble.
Following a round 1 win Jan. 11, Piva recorded an 83.5-point ride aboard Hummer in Saturday’s round 2. As the gate swung open in the championship round, Piva fired out of the chutes determined to make the 8 aboard Counting Cards. He recorded an 85.5-point score as the crowd inside the Reno Events Center erupted. The win earned him 207.5 world points and a $6,100 paycheck.
In addition to winning the Reno event, Piva earned an invite to the upcoming Unleash The Beast Express Ranches Invitational in Oklahoma City today and Saturday.
Idaho pays $260K in dairy spying suit
BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have agreed to pay $260,000 to the attorneys for an animal welfare group following a federal court ruling that found the state’s law banning spying at farms, dairies and slaughterhouses violated free speech rights.
The Idaho Press reported that the Constitutional Defense Council approved the payment to the Animal Legal Defense Fund on Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order in December as part of a settlement between Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Animal Legal Defense Fund and others.
The dairy industry pressed for the law after Los Angeles-based Mercy For Animals in 2012 released videos that showed workers at Bettencourt Dairy in southern Idaho beating and stomping cows, and using a tractor to drag a cow by a chain attached to her neck.
Wolf board seeks
to keep operating
BOISE (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced legislation to keep operating an Idaho board that manages money to pay a federal and state agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and big game.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Monday voted to introduce legislation to repeal a section of Idaho law that would end the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.
Gov. Brad Little as part of the budget process has already asked the Legislature to approve $200,000 to keep the board operating.
The board contracts with the USDA’s Wildlife Services and Idaho Department of Fish and Game to kill wolves that attack cattle, sheep, deer and elk.
Besides money from the state’s general fund, the board also gets money from the livestock and sheep industry and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Company noted for achievement
PRESTON (PC) — Lindsay Corp., a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has recognized Valley Implement, with locations in Preston, Grace and Logan, Utah, as one of the company’s Top 20 Zimmatic dealerships.
Jay Atkinson accepted the award during the company’s convention, which was recently held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“We are proud to recognize the team from Valley Implement for this outstanding achievement,” said Randy Wood, president of Global Agricultural Irrigation at Lindsay Corp. “They are dedicated to providing their customers with game-changing innovations that improve operational efficiency, boost productivity and reduce input costs. Their commitment to customer service is second to none.”