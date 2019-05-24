Idaho Wheat Commission to hold meeting to elect new leaders
BOISE — Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Bill Flory has called a meeting for 8 a.m. June 13 at the University of Idaho College campus in Moscow. The meeting will be held in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences building, room 62, located at 606 S. Rayburn St.
A new chairman and co-chairman of IWC will be elected by commissioners.
Other agenda items will include the approval and finalization of the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, a review of IWC financial statements, marketing programs, plans to host trade teams in June, July, and September, research projects and education and communication updates. Changes to the administrative rules for the Idaho Wheat Commission will also be discussed at this meeting.
All interested producers are welcome to attend. If hearing impaired or handicapped, assistance will be provided upon request. For additional information call (208) 334-2353.
About 600 third-graders participate in Rigby Ag Days
RIGBY – Every third grade class in the city attended the inaugural Rigby Ag Days event May 2, where students were taught the basics and importance of agriculture.
The event was a partnership between Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Rigby FFA chapter.
Farm Bureau paid for the busing and helped teach the students about farming through the organization’s Moving Agriculture to the Classroom trailer.
Fifty Rigby FFA students helped organized the event and manned the various stations where about 600 third-graders from all the elementary schools in the city were introduced to farming and ranching.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Regional Manager Tyrel Bingham said the whole event was designed around “allowing these third-graders to learn the importance of agriculture and how it applies to them in their lives.”
Casey Sanders, an agriculture teacher at Rigby High School, said it’s important to teach children “about agriculture now because in not too many years, these kids are going to be voting, they’re going to be making decisions and they are going to be deciding what careers they want to go into. Exposing them early to agriculture and the opportunities it provides them means we are going to have more informed constituents and policy makers in the future.”
Census of Agriculture shows increase in Idaho small farms
POCATELLO – The 2017 Census of Agriculture shows that Idaho’s biggest farms contribute far more to the state’s economy than the smallest size farms even though those hobby farms far outnumber the larger ones.
The data, which was released April 11, showed that Idaho had 24,996 farms in 2017, 180 or 0.7 percent more than it had in 2012.
During that same period, the total number of farms nationwide declined by 3 percent, from 2.1 million to 2.042 million.
While Idaho bucked the national trend and added farms from 2012-2017, most of those new farms were very small farms, from 1 to 9 acres in size, and the census data showed that the state’s biggest farms continue to generate the vast majority of Idaho’s farming revenue.
“We have a lot more operations in the 1- to 9-acre category,” said Randy Welk, Idaho state statistician for USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
But, he added, “The large farms are the ones that are contributing the most to Idaho’s economy, agriculturally. Your big farms, by far, have the biggest impact on Idaho’s economy. Your small farms have almost no impact on the economy.”
According to the Census of Ag data, there were 6,670 Idaho farms from 1 to 9 acres in size in 2017 and another 7,340 in the 10-49 acre category. There were 1,270 farms in the 2,000 acre-plus category and 1,160 in the 1,000-1,999 acre category.
The largest farm category, the 2,000 acres and above category, produced 58.6 percent of total farm product sales in Idaho in 2017 while the smallest category, 1-9 acres, produced only .01 percent of farm sales.
“There are a lot more farms in Idaho in the 1-49 acre category but they are not giving a lot to the economy,” Welk said. “What’s impacting the economy is coming from the larger farms.”
University of Idaho Agricultural Economist Garth Taylor said the very small farms are basically hobby farms and have very little collective impact on the state’s economy.
“Those type of farms are a lifestyle, not a business,” he said. “We will certainly not feed the world, or Idaho, with that kind of farming.”