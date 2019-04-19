NRA grants 4-H groups $18,728
UPPER VALLEY (RSJ) — The National Rifle Association Foundation awarded Madison and Fremont county 4-H programs a combined total of $18,728 in grants.
Money will be used to acquire safety equipment, competition firearms, archery equipment and shooting aids, according to a news release from the Madison County 4-H Program.
”We are very excited about expanding our resources to educate and promote our shooting sports programs, “said Dana Miller, Fremont County 4-H program coordinator, in a press release. “And pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”
Kandee Boice, Madison County 4-H program coordinator said they are looking for adult volunteers.
According to the release, all shooting sport volunteers have to be certified through a 4-H certification process that takes two days to complete. There will be a certification session April 26 and 27 in Rigby.
Anyone interested in becoming a sport shooting volunteer can contact the Fremont or Madison County Extension offices.
Dayley named Idaho FSA director
BOISE (IPT) — Boise’s legislative District 21 will be getting a new state representative, now that fourth-term GOP Rep. Tom Dayley has been appointed state director of the USDA's Farm Service Agency by the Trump administration.
Dayley said he’ll start his new post “within the next two weeks.” Although the administration hasn’t yet issued a formal announcement, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s office confirmed Monday that Dayley got the appointment, and that Crapo supported it.
Dayley succeeds former state Sen. Evan Frasure of Pocatello, who was appointed state FSA director in 2017, but resigned in September. Since then, Washington state FSA Director Brian Dansel also has served as Idaho’s interim director.
The replacement for Dayley in the House is up to Gov. Brad Little, who will select from among nominees named by the Idaho Republican Party’s District 21 legislative committee.
Idaho wheat plantings up this year
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Wheat producers in Idaho are expect to plant 1.24 million acres of wheat for harvest this year, up 4 percent from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Winter wheat planted in Idaho is estimated at 730,000 acres, up 1 percent from last year. Durum wheat planting in Idaho is estimated at 5,000 acres, down 55 percent from 2018. Spring wheat, excluding Durum, is expected to total 500,000 acres, up 9 percent.
All wheat acres planted in the Northwest Region are down 2 percent from 2018
Total acres planted to wheat in Oregon are estimated at 720,000 acres for 2019. Winter wheat accounted for 720,000 acres, unchanged from 2018. Washington is estimated to have 2.18 million total acres planted to wheat in 2019, down 2 percent. Winter wheat is expected to total 1.7 million acres for this year, unchanged from 2018. Spring wheat is estimated at 480,000 acres, down 8 percent.
Nationally, all planted wheat is expected to total 45.8 million acres, down 4 percent from 2018. Winter wheat is estimated at 31.5 million acres, down 3 percent, while Durum wheat is estimated at 1.42 million acres, down 31 percent. All other spring wheat is estimated at 12.8 million planted acres, down 3 percent from 2018.
NASS: Idaho wheat stocks increase
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Wheat stored in Idaho as of March 1 totaled 48.9 million bushels, up from 40.2 million bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Off-farm stocks were up 13 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 35 percent compared to the previous year.
Wheat stocks stored throughout the Northwest Region were up 14 percent March 1.
In Oregon, stored wheat totaled 24.2 million bushels, up from 22.6 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 4 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 100 percent.
In Washington, stored wheat totaled 92.3 million bushels, up from 82.9 million bushels. Off-farm stocks were up 12 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 7 percent compared to the previous year.
Nationally, stored wheat totaled 1.59 billion bushels, up from 1.5 billion bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 1 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 42 percent.