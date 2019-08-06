Forest Service lets Southeast Idaho fire burn for forest health
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is allowing a lightning-caused fire in the Tincup area, located ab out 30 miles northeast of Soda Springs near the Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, continue burning for the forest health benefits.
The Tincup Fire was just a half acre in size and spreading slowly in dead and down fuel when the Forest Service issued a press release on Aug. 2. It was spreading towards the northeast.
The mixed conifer and aspen ecosystem found in Southeast Idaho has evolved with and depends on fire, according to the Forest Service.
The Forest Service will use fuel breaks between public and private lands to prevent the fire from spreading onto private lands, and should fire activity increase or threaten private resources, additional firefighting tactics will be implemented, according to the press release. As the fire increases or decreases, incident staffing will grow or shrink accordingly. Fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fuel conditions daily to predict the fire’s spread.
Smoke from the Tincup Fire will be visible likely until a major precipitation event occurs. Fire managers urge individuals to use caution and stay out of the area due to fire hazards. Currently no closures are in effect.
Simpson backs immigration reform
Eastern Idaho’s congressman reiterated his support for immigration reform recently.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson told the Idaho Falls Rotary Club undocumented immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. as children, often called Dreamers after a never-passed bill to give them citizenship, should be allowed to become citizens, the Post Register reported.
“This is the only country they’ve ever known, and I think the humanitarian thing to do is to give them citizenship,” Simpson, an 11-term Republican, said. “That makes sense to me.”
Simpson also said he supports letting most other undocumented immigrants stay in the country with some sort of permanent residency.