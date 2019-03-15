Animal sanctuary fundraises in Mackay
MACKAY (CM) — Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary volunteers are calling on the public to donate items for their fundraising auction, just in time for spring cleaning.
This year’s major fundraiser for the sanctuary — an auction and dinner — is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center on Mackay’s Main Street. The event is moving this year to make it easier for people in south Custer County to attend and contribute toward Custer County’s only animal shelter, sanctuary founder and CEO Tirzah Stuart said.
Auction donors may call the shelter at 208-879-6500 or go to the sanctuary’s Facebook page for more information.
The fundraiser is needed to ensure the sanctuary can keep its doors open, pay expenses and its few employees, Stuart said.
The small Challis animal sanctuary has become nationally known and has saved animals from high-kill shelters that have run out of space or time to save some cats and dogs.
“We have been able to save animals from euthanasia from a thousand miles away. We are able to do this by coordinating with transport and rescue groups across America,” Stuart said.
Semi rolls with
full load of hay
WESTON (PC) — A semi pulling a trailer loaded with $3,000 worth of hay rolled as it came around a corner at in Weston on March 6.
Although the semi was completely smashed, the driver, Kaden Greaves, was cleared medically by Franklin County EMS.
Greaves told officers that he was traveling east on Highway 36 at approximately 55 mph, when he came to a large curve in the road and realized he needed to slow down with the weight of the hay he was hauling. Although he slowed to 45 mph, he felt the trailer tipping sideways as he negotiated the curve in front of Mark Dayton’s home.
Greaves stated that his load shifted and he watched the trailer lift off the roadway, tipped all the way over, taking the tractor with it.
Dayton, who was in his driveway at the time of the accident, ran to check on Greaves, who was able to exit the cab. He complained of dizziness and minor pain in his leg.
The tractor and trailer came to rest in a field owned by Jay Fonnesbeck. Several large pieces of irrigation pipe resting in the field were broken.
Greaves was cited for failure to maintain the lane he was driving in and issued a warning and for an expired tractor registration, as well as for driving without a CDL.
Custer County OKs rodeo grounds fee
CHALLIS (CM) — Custer County commissioners implemented a $100 per day user fee for North Custer Rodeo Grounds in Challis and raised individual stall rental fees from $5 to $10 after a Feb. 27 public hearing on the fees.
The only testimony offered was in support of the changes. Rodeo advisory committee member Krista Koeppen said the fee is necessary because the facility needs to generate revenue, which will be plowed back into maintenance and improvements at the rodeo grounds.
“We need to fix things when they break,” rodeo advisory committee member Terri Stillwaugh said.
Sharon Bradley, organizer of the annual Round Valley Horse Show, wrote a letter of support for the event fee and the stall fee increase.
North Custer Rodeo Grounds hosts only three to four events per season, “but it’s a start,” Koeppen said. The facility currently hosts three big events during rodeo season: Challis High School rodeo, the Austin “Spank” Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls rodeo and High Desert Bucking Bull Association competition. The Round Valley Horse show attracts many participants but not as many spectators as the rodeo events.
Event sponsors will be responsible for collecting the fees, Koeppen said.