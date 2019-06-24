Idaho crop insurance company to pay $3.48 million
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A crop insurance company has agreed to pay a southwestern Idaho farming family $3.48 million following a lawsuit.
The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Tuesday that the Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho agreed to pay Nate and Kristin Pancheri for damage to their 2016 alfalfa seed crop.
A July 2016 storm damaged the crop. The Pancheris in their lawsuit said the insurance company grossly undervalued the damage.
A jury on June 10 agreed with the Pancheris.
The opposing parties then settled the punitive damages amount and avoided a second trial.
UI's Aberdeen research station still free of resistant weeds
Though certain troublesome weed species have evolved to resist a few commonly used herbicides elsewhere in Idaho, weed scientist Pam Hutchinson confirmed resistant weeds have yet to surface at the UI's Aberdeen Research & Extension Center.
Hutchinson said thistles in farm fields west of Aberdeen have shown resistance to the herbicide Matrix, as well as similar products in the same family of chemicals. To her surprise, she's noticed no Matrix resistance at the research facility.
In 2014, researchers discovered kochia weeds resistant to glyphosate herbicide in Eastern Oregon and Southwestern Idaho. Hutchinson told participants in the June 25 Snake River Weed Management Tour at the Aberdeen facility she's also seen no signs of resistant kochia on the grounds. Furthermore, resistant kochia has yet to show up in Idaho corn or sugar beet fields. She encourages farmers to diversify and rotate the chemicals they use to stave off resistance.
Bayer donates $5,000 to Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS
The Bayer Fund is giving $5,000 to the Southeast Idaho Society of Professional Engineers to help host the 37th Annual Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter Competition.
Employees from Bayer's Soda Springs plant recommended the donation, according to a press release.
MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit mathematics enrichment program for middle-school children. The organization previously received a Bayer Grant in 2016, which led to five additional schools in outlying communities participating, according to the press release.
"Bayer has a longstanding commitment to the support of STEM-related education," Roger Gibson, site manager at the Soda Springs plant, said in the press release. "I support the MATHCOUNTS program in particular because I believe that it nurtures an interest in math at a critical time in a student's life and can set them on a pathway to a fulfilling career."
Southeast Idaho has the largest MATHCOUNTS chapter in the state.