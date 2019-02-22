Irrigation scholarships offered by IIEA
BOISE (IIEA) — The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association expects to award thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students going into agricultural irrigation or landscape irrigation fields in 2019.
Students who will be enrolled in a college program in the fall semester of 2019 or winter semester 2020 are eligible to apply for a scholarship. Applications can be found at www.idahoirrigationequipmentassociation.org. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. Any questions, contact Scholarship Chairman Dirk Leavitt, Valmont Industries, at 208-226-5639.
In 2018, the IIEA awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 34 students. College scholarships ranged from $500 to $1,500 per student. These students were selected on the basis of academic accomplishments, activities, leadership, and interest in pursuing a degree in an agricultural irrigation or landscape-related field. Students of IIEA member businesses are also encouraged to apply. Students who have received IIEA Scholarships in the past are eligible to apply again.
The IIEA has awarded 733 scholarships totaling $446,500 since 1980. The IIEA's Scholarship Program received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture in the Education/Advocacy category at the 2012 Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit.
Wolf control board bill headed to governor
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to keep operating an Idaho board that pays a federal agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and elk is on its way to Gov. Brad Little.
The House on Monday voted 51-19 to approve the bill to repeal a section of Idaho law that would end the five-year-run of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.
The legislation requested by the board has already passed the Senate.
Backers say Idaho has too many wolves that are harming ranching and farming families by killing livestock. Those who opposed the bill suggested it include nonlethal methods of wolf control.
The board has in the past received $400,000 annually from the state. Gov. Brad Little has asked the Legislature to approve $200,000 in general fund tax dollars for the board in fiscal year 2020.
Potato truck, car collide in Rexburg
REXBURG (RSJ) — In what police are calling a miracle, two men walked away from their totaled car after it drove under a potato truck on University Blvd near Madison High School on Feb. 12.
“I would say it’s very miraculous that there are no injuries at all. (The driver and passenger) are up and talking. No scratches that I saw on the passenger or the driver. They are very, very lucky there weren’t more injures,” said Lt. Corey Foster.
Had the car hit anywhere else on the semi, the men may have been injured, he said.
“If you can see to where the red car is, the trailer drops down significantly. If it hit in that section, it would have been much, much worse. It did peel the hood off of the red car. Peeled it right off,” Foster said.
Foster reported that as the driver of the red car headed westbound, he was unable to stop for the potato truck after it pulled out onto University Blvd.
“(The driver) was traveling too fast and wasn’t able to stop when the semi was most of the way out,” Foster said.
Foster noted that slush played a part in the accident.
Agri-Service opens Fruitland, Marsing locations
FRUITLAND (F&R) — Agri-Service is expanding service offerings and capabilities with a new location in Fruitland, according to a news release.
To best serve customers in southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon, the company has opened a new state-of-the-art facility and is bringing a new line of tractors to the region. The company has added Fendt tractors, which offer a unique variety of technological features.
“We’re excited to introduce this line of world-class tractors to Fruitland and surrounding communities,” said Jamen Painter, Western Idaho Regional Sales Manager at Agri-Service. “This luxury designed tractor brand provides a long list of high-class features and versatility that sets them apart to better help operators get the job done efficiently.”
Agri-Service also purchased additional property in Marsing for a new service facility and is enhancing its parts warehousing there.
The expansions in both Fruitland and Marsing are a result of evolving agriculture epicenters, which prompted the closure of facilities in Nyssa, Ore., and Caldwell. Customers in those areas will continue to be served by the expanded offerings in Fruitland and Marsing.
For more information, call 208-890-6825.
Basic American to bring jobs to Rexburg
REXBURG (RSJ) — Basic American Foods is expanding its current Rexburg facility.
According to a press release from Basic American Foods, the Rexburg location will be increasing “production capacity to improve our competitive position, and to support our growth initiatives,” the release read.
According to officials, this will bring 40 new jobs to the area. Officials said that BAF is still looking to fill those positions.
“The site has space for expansion and the growth will bring jobs to the area,” the release read. “BAF is very excited about this project and remains committed to the Rexburg community.”
Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said the expansion and the growth potential it will bring to the city. The new jobs will also be the cause of more traffic coming to the facility.
“Some of you may of heard about Basic American Foods,” Merrill said. “About their announcement to do like a $125 million expansion that will bring 30 to 50 new high-paying jobs to this area.”
The Rexburg facility has about 176 employees, according to BAF officials.