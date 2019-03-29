Rancher probed in death of cows
PASCO, Wash. (AP) — An Idaho rancher says 29 of his cows died in winter storms in Washington state, but investigators suspect he let them starve.
The Tri-City Herald reported that 42-year-old James Peter Marek of Slate Creek, Idaho, appeared in Franklin County, Wash., Superior Court last week after being arrested for investigation of animal cruelty.
He filed a claim with the USDA in February saying he lost an unspecified number of cows. The Washington State Dairy Association estimates 1,800 dairy cows died during the blizzard on Feb. 9 and 10, at an estimated loss of $3.5 to $4 million.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found no sign that Marek’s cows had been provided any food and there were no tire tracks in the snow suggesting they’d been attended to.
Marek’s attorney, Scott Johnson, said there’s no evidence of what caused the deaths because no necropsies have been conducted. A judge ordered Marek released from custody March 21.
The county prosecutor said the investigation is ongoing.
Get Real Rodeo slated for April 6
REXBURG (JS) — The Get Real Rodeo High School is set for 5 p.m. April 6 at the Rexburg Indoor Arena, 460 W. 2nd North.
The event is open to high school and junior-high rodeo members. Public is invited to attend.
House OKs limit on damage payments
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to limit how much the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has to pay ranchers and farmers for damage to crops caused by elk, deer and other big game is headed to Gov. Brad Little.
The House on March 22 voted 54-12 to approve the bill that would cap the amount paid for any single claim at 10 percent of the money in the Expendable Big Game Depredation Trust Account.
Backers say the cap is needed because a claim recently came in for $1 million, enough to wipe out the fund and eliminate smaller payments to others.
Those opposed to the bill say it lets Fish and Game off the hook when it comes to paying for damage to crops caused by big game.
The legislation passed the Senate earlier this month 33-0.
Key water bill heads to governor
BOISE (AP) — Legislation that supporters say is critical to preserving a historic water agreement between two sets of water users and is intended to prevent declines in a giant Idaho aquifer relied on by farmers and cities is heading to the governor.
The House voted 67-0 on Monday to approve the bill to give the state additional authority to cut off water to groundwater pumpers ignoring the agreement.
The 2015 agreement is intended to stabilize the level of the Lake Erie-sized East Snake Plain Aquifer so that surface users and groundwater pumpers have a reliable source of water.
Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke after the vote said the legislation is important because the state has invested so much and all the participants in the agreement must carry their fair share.
The bill passed the Senate earlier this month 33-1.
Meat processing plant OK’d in Rigby
RIGBY (JS) — A conditional use permit for a home-based meat processing plant was approved during the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting March 7. The processing plant will be located near 3879 E. 500 N. in Rigby.
Applicants Savannah McGarry and William Tanner Fuchs also requested a conditional use permit to place a singlewide trailer in an Ag-10 zone. They indicated that their plan is to also farm the ground and take care of cows in addition to their meat processing operation.
“We want to stay small and run cows in the summer,” McGarry said.
Fuchs said they plan to build a 40-foot by 40-foot shop that is able to process the meat, and within 10 years hope to replace the singlewide trailer with a permanent home. They noted that the septic system for the trailer will be separate from the shop.
McGarry said the plant will predominantly focus on wild game during the hunting season, but will also handle domestic animals year-round. She said they will not be slaughtering any animals on their property and the waste will be picked up twice per week.
Little backs BLM grouse changes
WASHINGTON (BLM) — Furthering federal goals of restoring trust with local communities and responsibly developing natural resources while easing regulatory burdens, the Bureau of Land Management earlier this month issued Records of Decision amending land-use plans for greater sage grouse habitat management, providing special protective measures for nearly 60 million acres of sagebrush steppe.
The decisions received bipartisan support from the governors who sought revisions to the plans that guide conservation of sagebrush steppe habitat on BLM-administered public lands in their respective states.
“This balanced decision will improve conditions for sage-grouse and hundreds of other species while maintaining certainty and predictability for ranchers, developers, and the public,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said. “Idaho’s work with the Department of the Interior and Acting Secretary (David) Bernhardt is a model for shared conservation stewardship that enhances rangelands across the state.”
The decisions affect resource management plans for BLM-administered public lands in seven Western states. The amended BLM plans retain the priority habitat designation for more than 29 million surface acres of BLM-administered sagebrush-steppe, where the management priority is to exclude or avoid disturbance to sage grouse and their habitat, and to minimize effects where PHMA cannot be avoided. Another 23 million surface acres retain identification as general habitat, where avoidance and minimization are applied flexibly, in line with local conditions and a state’s science-based objectives for species management.
The decisions and supporting documents are available online https://goo.gl/7wdKmM.