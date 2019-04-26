BLM to conduct SW Idaho burn
BOISE (BLM) — The Bureau of Land Management will conduct the Trout Springs Jackpot Prescribed Burn, located 36 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Ore., on Juniper Mountain, sometime in late April or May, depending on weather, fuel and ground conditions, according to a news release.
The burn area is approximately 285 acres.
The objective is to burn piles of heavy, dead tree branches, called jackpots, resulting from juniper tree thinning projects in the area. These projects are aimed at reducing the encroachment of western juniper trees into the grass and sagebrush dominated sage-steppe ecosystem, which supports wildlife habitat, grazing, and recreation.
Fire managers will target weather and fuel conditions that minimize fire spread such as snow, high fuel moistures and new grass growth. Containing the fire spread to individual tree debris zones reduces risk to live vegetation and allows for faster vegetation recovery.
Once these conditions are favorable, fire managers will ignite piles over multiple days, with subsequent mop-up and patrol for several days afterwards. The public can expect to see smoke during ignitions and mop-up.
For more information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.
Idaho barley planting down
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Barley planted acres in Idaho for 2019 are estimated at 465,000 acres, down 15 percent from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Barley acres planted in the Northwest Region are down 13 percent, the USDA reported.
Oregon barley growers are expected to seed 40,000 acres, down 7 percent, while Washington acres planted to barley is estimated at 85,000 acres, unchanged from the previous year.
Total barley planted acres nationwide is estimated at 2.55 million acres for 2019, up slightly from 2018.
Stored barley increases in Idaho
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Barley stocks in all positions March 1 totaled 35.1 million bushels in Idaho, up from 35 million bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Off-farm stocks were up 10 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 14 percent compared to the previous year.
Stored barley was up across the Northwest Region, NASS reported.
In Oregon, barley stored in all positions totaled 762,000 bushels, up from 640,000 bushels. Off-farm stocks were up 40 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 12 percent compared to the previous year.
In Washington, barley stocks totaled 3.55 million bushels, up from 2.84 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 35 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 21 percent.
Nationally, stored barley totaled 121 million bushels, down from 130 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 8 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 5 percent.