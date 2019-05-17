Body found near beet factory ID'd
NAMPA (IP) — A woman found dead in April near the Amalgamated Sugar factory in Nampa has been identified, according to the Nampa Police Department.
Nampa Police identified the woman as 52-year-old Joanne Devore. According to police, she was staying at a local hospital on April 14. The next day she left the hospital against medical advice.
Devore's body, reported to police April 24, was found inside the fence line of a retention pond across the street from the factory, Sgt. Tim Riha said. Officers found the body facedown at the edge of a berm.
There is no indication of foul play, according to police.
Canyon County Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes said her cause of death is likely due to exposure to the elements. It was raining that night, he said.
Weather radar system upgrades on track
BOISE (AP) — An eight-year plan for a major upgrade to the nation's weather radar stations to help predict dangerous storms and improve air traffic safety is on track at the midway point, a federal official said on Friday.
The improvements will keep the 25-year-old system viable into the 2030s, said Jessica Schultz, deputy director at the National Weather Service Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Next Generation Radar (NEXRAD) system was built in the 1990s, and officials said the upgrades are needed to not only improve information but to keep it working.
The National Weather Service, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration are paying for the $150 million project to refurbish 159 stations that will wrap up in 2023.
The improvements include installing new pedestals on which radar antennas rotate and more powerful computers to process information that could help provide earlier tornado and flash-flood warnings.
"The higher-quality data can lead to improved weather warnings," Schultz said. "It provides the forecasters more confidence."
Idaho sweet corn value up from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― The total value of the 2018 sweet corn crop in Idaho was estimated at $12.2 million, up 5 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The 2018 estimates for the rest of the Pacific Northwest showed a mixed picture.
Sweet corn in Oregon had a $44.5 million value, up 23 percent from 2017, while Washington sweet corn was valued at $84.1 million, down 11 percent.
These three states accounted for 31 percent of nation’s utilized production.
Idaho corn acres down from last year
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Corn planted acres in Idaho are expected to total 310,000 acres for 2019, down 14 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Idaho’s decrease makes up the majority of the drop in Northwest corn acres, which are down 7 percent from 2018, NASS reported.
Oregon is estimated to plant 80,000 acres, unchanged from 2018, while Washington corn growers are expected to plant 170,000 acres this year, up 3 percent.
Total acres of corn planted in the United States are expected to total 92.8 million acres, up 4 percent.
Idaho’s stored corn nears 9M bushels
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Corn stored in off-farm locations in Idaho on March 1 totaled 8.74 million bushels, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Washington, corn stored in off-farm locations totaled 11.3 million bushels, down 34 percent from a year earlier. No figures were listed for Oregon.
Nationally, corn stored in all positions totaled 8.6 billion bushels, down from 8.89 billion bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 11 percent from 2018, while on-farm stocks were up 3 percent.
Idaho’s stored oats decrease March 1
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) ― Oats stored in off-farm locations in Idaho on March 1 totaled 100,000 bushels, down from 124,000 bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Oats stored across the Northwest Region presented a mixed picture, the USDA reported.
In Oregon, stored oats totaled 309,000 bushels, down from 360,000 bushels, while Washington oats totaled 62,000 bushels, up from 44,000 bushels the previous year.
Nationally, stored oats totaled 50.2 million bushels, down from 54.9 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 15 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 5 percent.
Lamb Weston reports 3Q profits
EAGLE (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $140.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.
The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $926.8 million in the period.
Lamb Weston shares have risen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27 percent in the last 12 months.