State salmon group plans first meeting
The first meeting of Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup will be held June 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Idaho Room at the Idaho State Museum in Boise. The meeting is open to the public, and Little is scheduled to address the group at 8:30 a.m.
Little directed his Office of Species Conservation in April to assemble a workgroup dedicated to addressing salmon issues.
The workgroup brings together diverse stakeholders to collaboratively develop a unified policy recommendation to assist Governor Little as he shapes Idaho’s policy on salmon recovery.
"Together we will develop effective salmon and steelhead policy for Idaho to ensure that abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead exist for present and future generations to enjoy," Little said.
The workgroup will host several meetings throughout Idaho to provide opportunities to share perspectives on salmon policy in Idaho. The meetings will be announced in the coming weeks.
Someone is shooting cattle in Southeast Idaho
Caribou County sheriff’s officials are looking for information about five cattle that were shot on private land in recent weeks in the Chesterfield area, which is about 28 miles east of Pocatello.
Sheriff Kelly Wells said three cows were killed — leaving calves behind that needed to be cared for — and two bulls were injured in the shootings that occurred in late May.
Wells said they are actively investigating the incident and they’re asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 208-547-2561. The owner of the cows, Grant Simons, is also offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.
Wells said cattle shootings have occurred in the county before, but it’s rare.
“It’s certainly not good when it happens,” Wells said. “It affects the livelihood of the rancher and it’s unnecessary cruelty to animals.”
Yogurt company offers to pay school district's lunch debt
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Yogurt company Chobani has offered to pay off $85,000 in student lunch debt at an Idaho school district.
The Twin Falls School District announced Tuesday that the donation would cover the debt acquired by more than 900 students during the last school year.
The New York-based company operates a plant in Twin Falls.
District spokeswoman Eva Craner says the school system still has about $115,000 in lunch debt from previous years.
Craner says the schools make sure students are fed even if they don't have money in their lunch accounts.
The company says in a statement that it reached out to the district in May at around the time it paid off lunch debt for schools in Warwick, Rhode Island.