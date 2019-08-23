IGSA to host meeting in Sun Valley
KETCHUM — The Idaho Grower Shippers Association will host its annual convention from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30 at Sun Valley Resort.
The organization bills the convention as the “premier event of the year for the Idaho potato industry.” In its 91st year, the event will include business speakers, social funcitons and recreational events.
Some of the major events on the schedule for Wednesday include a transportation panel discussion, a presentation about research on locating a new fry plant in Idaho, a potato quality presentation, a talk about the future of potato storage and the annual railroad reception. On Thursday morning, the Idaho Potato Commission will offer an update about its accomplishment throughout the past year and a look at forthcoming programs during its annual Industry Breakfast.
The IGSA serves farmers and shippers of Idaho potatoes. For more information, visit https://www.idahoshippers.org/.
BLM Boise advisory group plans meeting
The Bureau of Land Management’s Boise District Resource Advisory Council has scheduled a meeting for Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at 3948 S. Development Ave., Boise.
Items on the agenda include grazing, recreation, fuels projects and the wild horse program within the Four Rivers, Bruneau and Owyhee field offices.
The federal agency has 38 chartered advisory councils that make recommendations on topics such as BLM initiatives, regulatory poroposals and policy changes. The citizen-based councils include 10 to 15 members. Contact Mike Williamson at 208-384-3393 for more information.
Idaho Association of Plant Protection calls for papers
The Idaho Association of Plant Protection has made a request for researchers to submit their papers on plant protection, entomology, nematology, weed science and plant pathology to present during its upcoming annual meeting.
The organization would like responses to be submitted by Sept. 16. Presenters will be allotted 20-minute slots. The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6-7 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls. Contact James Woodhall at 208-722-6701 for more information.