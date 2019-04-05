Officials say bicyclist fatally struck by tractor
BOISE (AP) — Idaho authorities say a 42-year-old bicyclist has died after he was struck by a tractor near Murtaugh.
KTVB reported Shae Mayner of Twin Falls died at the scene of the Murtaugh Road accident.
Idaho State Police said Mayner was riding his bike on Murtaugh Grade when he tried to pass the tractor, which was driven by a 52-year-old Rupert man.
Police said Mayner fell off his bicycle and was struck by the tractor as he was trying to pass it.
According to police, Mayner was wearing a helmet.
Equine herpes virus confirmed in Ada County
BOISE (EMI) — A horse in Ada County has been diagnosed with equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, the Idaho Department of Agriculture confirmed March 29.
The horse traveled from Arizona to Idaho in February, then was transported to the Salty Dash Futurity in South Jordan, Utah, from March 15 to 17. The horse has not traveled to any other events or locations since returning to Idaho and is currently under quarantine and veterinary care at a private facility.
“We encourage owners to contact their veterinarian immediately if they observe any symptoms of illness in their horses,” state veterinarian Bill Barton said in a press release.
Associated symptoms include a fever greater than 101.5 F, in-coordination, hindquarter weakness, lethargy, incontinence and diminished tail tone. The virus is easily spread by airborne transmission, horse-to-horse contact and contact with nasal secretions on tack, feed and other surfaces. Some horses have been known to be lifelong carriers of the virus and will spontaneously shed the virus, causing other horses to acquire the disease. People can spread the virus to horses through contaminated hands, clothing, shoes and vehicles. There is no licensed equine vaccine to protect against the virus.
Suspected cases of the virus can be reported to the Idaho Department of Agriculture at 208-332-8560.
USAF training could jam GPS devices near Bruneau
BOISE (IFBF) ― Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is encouraging farmers and others to show patience during a U.S. military training exercise that will be conducted this week southeast of Mountain Home Air Force base.
The exercise will occur near Bruneau and Air Force officials told Idaho Farm Bureau that devices such as tractors that rely on the use of the Global Positioning System may malfunction.
Planting season is underway in many parts of Idaho and Air Force officials said they reached out to the state’s agricultural industry as a courtesy to inform farmers about the possible temporary disruption to agriculture equipment.
“We want to be sure we inform those who may have agricultural equipment or other devices that may be impacted ahead of time,” said Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, a spokeswoman for Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Kealy-Machella said the training exercise will ensure “that we strengthen our interoperability, (which is) key in preparing for real-world combat that we may undertake with our partners and allies.”
She told the IFBF the Air Force wanted to make sure farmers in the area knew about the exercise ahead of time so they didn’t end up losing money or wasting their time.
Bill may allow interstate transport of hemp
BOISE (AP) — Legislation that will allow the interstate transport of hemp and a hemp-derived extract called CBD through Idaho — where it's illegal — has been introduced.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday introduced the bill that would allow the director of the Idaho State Police to issue permits for the interstate transport of hemp and CBD.
The Senate on Monday approved legislation involving hemp that caused some House members to withdraw their support because of the amendments done in the Senate.
Republican Rep. Judy Boyle said the House legislation legalized hemp, but the amendments by the Senate undid that.
Hemp backers said the state needs to pass legislation that conforms with federal law on hemp while maintaining the state's prohibition on marijuana.
Little signs key water bill into law
BOISE (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation that supporters say is critical to preserving a historic water agreement between two sets of water users and is intended to prevent declines in a giant Idaho aquifer relied on by farmers and cities.
Little, a Republican, late last week signed into law the bill to give the state additional authority to cut off water to groundwater pumpers ignoring the agreement.
The 2015 agreement is intended to stabilize the level of the Lake Erie-sized East Snake Plain Aquifer so that surface users and groundwater pumpers have a reliable source of water.
The bill passed the Senate 33-1 and the House 67-0.
Sign up for Agricultural Conservation Easement
BOISE (USDA) — Applications are being taken through April 19 for the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The program is designed to restore, protect and enhance wetlands on eligible land; protect the agricultural viability and related conservation values of eligible land by limiting nonagricultural uses of that land; and protect grazing uses and related conservation values by restoring and conserving eligible land.
Application packets submitted to NRCS Idaho field offices will be forwarded to the NRCS Idaho State Office for review and ranking.
To learn more, please visit your local NRCS Idaho field office, or contact Wade Brown, easement coordinator, at Wade.Brown@id.usda.gov or 208-685-6987.